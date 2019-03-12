A Winona man was arrested Monday after a traffic stop when a K-9 unit alerted authorities to drugs, according to Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

hale.dillon.JPG

Dillon J. Hale, 30, is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.

A Vernon County deputy stopped Hale at Mallard Lane, off of Hwy. 35, because of suspicious activity shortly after midnight. Authorities said the deputy observed symptoms of drug impairment and subsequently located methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia on Hale.

Hale also had a suspended driver’s license and a felony warrant from Winona for violating parole conditions, police said.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, and charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

The city of La Crosse K-9 Unit assisted Vernon County.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.