Police defend 'qualified immunity' during Tomah listening session

Local law enforcement heads expressed their support for maintaining "qualified immunity" for police officers during a July 9 forum in Tomah hosted by Republican Congressional candidate Jessi Ebben.
Six sheriffs, one police chief and one former police chief spoke during the listening session. They said ending qualified immunity would expose police officers to unjustified legal jeopardy and make it difficult to hire personnel.
"It's hard for us to find officers to work," said village of Wilton police chief Jeremy Likely. "People aren't looking to get into this profession."
The concept of qualified immunity has come under attack after the death of George Floyd, a Black Minneapolis resident who died May 25 while in police custody. Video camera captured a desperate Floyd telling Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin that he couldn't breathe as Chauvin's knee was pressed against Floyd's neck.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other police officers who stood nearby also face charges. The death led to numerous protests against local police departments and accusations of systemic racism in law enforcement.
Qualified immunity grants police immunity from civil suits under certain circumstances. A 1982 U.S. Supreme Court case ruled that qualified immunity exists unless the official violated "clearly established statutory or constitutional rights of which a reasonable person would have known."
Critics of qualified immunity contend the doctrine makes it difficult to hold police officers accountable for their actions. Members of the panel disagreed.
"We're trying to do what's right and in good faith," Grant County sheriff Nate Dreckman said.
Dreckman said police officers would conduct themselves differently on patrol if they feared being sued. He said it would cause officers to "pause" and create a "100 percent reactive police force."
Ebben is seeking the seat of Democratic incumbent Ron Kind of La Crosse. She said Kind and other Democrats are promoting "a dangerous narrative that communities can't police themselves." She criticized Kind's support of the Justice in Policing Act, which would eliminate qualified immunity. The bill passed the House of Representative but is not expected to pass the Senate.
Ebben said Wisconsin "leads the nation in forward-thinking policing and reforms, but local enforcement officers have not been heard" by Kind.
Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels touted a recent Wisconsin reform that requires police departments to share an officer's employment history.
"When an officer leaves, the department must document the reason for separation," he said.
Revels also said officers are trained to not racially profile suspects.
"I don't see (systemic racism) in Wisconsin at all," Revels said. "If there is systemic racism, show us where it's at, and we'll fix it."
After the forum, participants were asked about community policing and a Minneapolis Police Department in which 92 percent of its officers don't live the city. Chauvin was a resident of Oakdale in suburban St. Paul.
"It's easy for us in rural areas to have our officers live within our communities," Dreckman said. "I don't know what the challenges are in a bigger city. I've never policed in a bigger city."
Ebben is running in the Aug. 11 Republican primary against Derrick Van Orden. The winner advances to the Nov. 3 general election.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
