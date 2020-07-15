Police defend 'qualified immunity' during Tomah listening session

Critics of qualified immunity contend the doctrine makes it difficult to hold police officers accountable for their actions. Members of the panel disagreed.

"We're trying to do what's right and in good faith," Grant County sheriff Nate Dreckman said.

Dreckman said police officers would conduct themselves differently on patrol if they feared being sued. He said it would cause officers to "pause" and create a "100 percent reactive police force."

Ebben is seeking the seat of Democratic incumbent Ron Kind of La Crosse. She said Kind and other Democrats are promoting "a dangerous narrative that communities can't police themselves." She criticized Kind's support of the Justice in Policing Act, which would eliminate qualified immunity. The bill passed the House of Representative but is not expected to pass the Senate.

Ebben said Wisconsin "leads the nation in forward-thinking policing and reforms, but local enforcement officers have not been heard" by Kind.

Monroe County sheriff Wes Revels touted a recent Wisconsin reform that requires police departments to share an officer's employment history.

"When an officer leaves, the department must document the reason for separation," he said.