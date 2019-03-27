A La Crosse man was charged Wednesday with harassing and stalking his ex-girlfriend, including placing a GPS device on her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
James R. Muns, 36, of La Crosse, was charged Wednesday with stalking, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, harassment, two counts of misuse of GPS device (placed without consent and obtaining information) and misdemeanor bail jumping.
Muns and the victim had dated but broke up in February. However, Muns continued contacting his ex-girlfriend, according to the police report.
During the last two months, Muns created a fake Facebook account and called the victim multiple times, the victim and one of her children would receive calls from Muns late into the night, Muns would follow her, appear unannounced at her residence and, at one point, let himself into her house, refusing to leave until his sister came, according to the complaint.
A few days later, as the victim was leaving a salon, she spotted Muns, according to the criminal complaint. Muns’ sister told the victim there was probably a tracking device on the victim’s car, according to the police report.
A friend of the victim inspected her vehicle and located a GPS tracking device, according to the criminal complaint. The victim reported to the Shelby Police Department that she believed Muns was harassing and stalking her on March 9, according to the criminal complaint.
Investigators subpoenaed records proving Muns had purchased a GPS tracking unit that was sent to his place of business and downloaded six phone apps used to stalk people using a GPS, according to police.
La Crosse police arrested Muns, who was later released. Wednesday was his initial appearance and his primary hearing is April 2.
