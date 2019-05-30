A 31-year-old Black River Falls woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after a May 18 traffic stop.
Shortly before 2 p.m., police ran a registration check of a vehicle driven by Jody Ann Larson and determined she was driving with a revoked license. An officer followed the vehicle north on Superior Avenue before initiating a traffic stop.
The report says there was an open case of beer in the vehicle with numerous cans on the floorboard. Police could detect a strong odor of intoxicants, and Larson reportedly had bloodshot eyes. She told police she had consumed alcohol earlier in the day at a cookout with friends.
After a field sobriety test, Larson submitted to a preliminary breath test and recorded a blood-alcohol level of .10.
Larson was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, failure to install an ignition interlock device and open intoxicants in a vehicle.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Craig David Lawson, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft from a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct after police received a call May 16 about a vehicle break-in on West Juneau Street.
According to the report, the vehicle’s owner saw Larson remove a handful of belongings from the vehicle and confronted him. Lawson took off running and fell off the curb. He was held by the vehicle’s owner until police arrived.
Lawson allegedly removed a lock, tape measure, container of dog biscuits, a set of keys, tissues, maps and plastic bags from the truck with a total value of approximately $50.
Curtis Lee Goulet, 50, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and resisting an officer after a May 18 incident at a Lori Avenue residence.
Police responded to a report that Goulet was breaking items inside the residence. When police arrived, a woman said Goulet had broken a coffee table. The woman handed police a key to enter the residence, which had broken glass scattered on the floor.
The report says Goulet repeatedly failed to respond to police commands to show himself. When he appeared, he allegedly continued to be uncooperative and told police to leave the residence. Police finally used a Taser against Goulet to gain compliance. He was handcuffed and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Dustin John Janusheske, 30, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of being uncooperative with an officer directing traffic at a May 19 crash scene on North Superior Avenue.
The report says Janusheske was trying to reach one of the victims of the crash. He reportedly parked his vehicle in a manner that blocked traffic and caused one vehicle to stop abruptly. He refused multiple orders to move his vehicle to a safer parking place and was eventually subdued with a Taser and handcuffed. He was released a short time later to accompany the crash victim to the hospital.
Peter L. Schroeder, 41, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana after a May 19 traffic stop.
A vehicle driven by Schroeder was pulled over on Glendale Avenue after police ran a registration check. After an officer returned to his squad car to complete the citation, Schroeder allegedly fled the vehicle, ran between two houses and disappeared.
Police searched Schroeder’s vehicle and allegedly found a marijuana roach and two marijuana cigarettes.
Brian Lee Carter, 41, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for strangulation/suffocation and disorderly conduct after a May 18 altercation at a Grandview Avenue residence.
According to the report, Carter and a woman were arguing outside a vehicle when Carter pressed his forearm against her throat and pushed her into an open door. Carter allegedly pressed her throat for approximately five seconds, and the woman said her breathing was restricted and that she believed she was going to pass out.
A short time later, Carter allegedly pressed the woman’s throat against the pillar of the driver’s side door for 10 seconds. The report says the woman’s throat was red and had scratch marks.
The woman was referred for disorderly conduct.
Gerald Joseph Zimmerman, 67, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device after a May 19 traffic stop. He was pulled over on East Clifton Street after police ran a registration check.
Christopher Alan Peters, 54, Brandon, was referred to the district attorney for theft by fraud, retail theft, burglary and trespassing. He is accused of stealing a tent valued at $187 from Walmart and returning it for store credit.
