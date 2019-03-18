A 43-year-old Blue River man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after a March 8 encounter with police.
Darnell Alfarol Edwards was referred for threatening battery to a police officer, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana and criminal damage to property.
Shortly before 1 p.m., police observed a vehicle belonging to Edwards parked on West Clifton Street. Dispatch reported that Edwards had an active Monroe County arrest warrant. Police observed Edwards in the passenger seat and approached the vehicle.
Edwards complied with an order to exit the vehicle. The report said Edwards was speaking in a muffled voice, and police determined there was something inside his mouth. Police ordered Edwards to spit the contents, and a napkin fell from his mouth and landed on the hood of the squad car.
The report says Edwards picked up the napkin, put it back into his mouth and attempted to swallow it. Police again ordered Edwards to spit it out. He allegedly resisted the order and was taken to the ground by police. The napkin was expelled, and Edwards reportedly told police it contained “a little bit of weed.”
During the altercation, Edwards allegedly kicked the squad car and caused a piece of plastic to come loose. He also allegedly challenged an officer to remove his badge and gun and engage in a fight and threatened to bite an officer.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Sarah Ann Williams, 27, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for forgery and identity theft. She is accused of stealing a check from a Whitehall resident and making a $471 purchase at Walmart in Tomah Jan. 10.
Tyler Robert Richer, 18, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping. He was pulled over March 7 shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Townline Road after police ran a check of his license plate.
Thomas W.S. Springer, 32, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a March 7 traffic stop.
Springer was pulled over shortly after 2 a.m. for a suspended driver’s license. The reports says Springer had bloodshot eyes and thick and slurred speech. When asked how much alcohol he had consumed, Springer reportedly replied, “Probably more than I should” and that he should have walked home. He also told police he didn’t anticipated passing the field sobriety test or preliminary breath test.
The report says Springer failed the field sobriety test, and the breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .152.
Corwin James Harper, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for child neglect. He was referred after a witness told police that a child in Harper’s custody was standing outside waiting for a school bus without mittens or a hat. A witness also told police that that child was very thin and that the only meals she ate were breakfast and lunch at school.
Hayley Jacole Hart, 26, Tomah was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a March 10 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Hart shortly before 11:30 p.m. for an illegal U-turn near Gillett Park. The report says police could detect a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle and that Hart’s eyes were bloodshot and glassy. She acknowledged consuming three alcoholic beverages.
Hart reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .165.
Willie Vincent Timothy Thomas, 27, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense operating without a valid driver’s license. He was pulled over March 10 after police recognized his vehicle traveling south on Superior Avenue.
