A 26-year-old Adams mand was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a Dec. 2 complaint at a McLean Avenue address.
A woman called police and said Jesse James Sodemann was smoking methamphetamine inside the apartment and invited police to enter the residence. The report says Sodemann was lying asleep on a couch. When awakened, Sodemann’s eyes opened wide, his mouth was agape and his pupil size was inconsistent with the lighting inside the residence. He reportedly denied smoking methamphetamine but admitted to smoking “weed.” The report says a pipe with burned residue was found near Sodemann.
The report says Sodemann later admitted to smoking methamphetamine and led police to a room where a methamphetamine pipe was located. Sodemann said he purchased the methamphetamine for $20 from an unknown person in Adams. He also led police to a plastic bag containing marijuana.
Sodemann was referred for possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Natalie R. Macik, 43, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney after a Dec. 1 incident in the parking lot of Mayo Clinic.
Police were called to the clinic shortly before 4:30 p.m., where a woman said Macik approached her vehicle, opened the passenger door and attempted to remove her from the car. During the altercation, the woman’s glasses were knocked from her face and Macik allegedly stomped on them. The woman also said Macik threatened her with physical harm.
The report says police recovered the glasses. The frame was bent, and one lens was broken. Macik acknowledged approaching the vehicle but said she didn’t recall breaking the woman’s glasses, according to the report.
Macik was referred for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Jayme Gene Betts, 27, and Jerry Aaron Dopson, 23, both Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Nov. 27 traffic stop.
According to the report, police recognized a passenger as Daniel Wade Bell, 23, Tomah, who had an active bench warrant. Police followed the vehicle, driven by Betts, out of the city to an Emerson Road address, where a traffic stop was conducted. The report says Bell and Dopson were in the back seat “smoking heavily” freshly lit cigarettes, which police believe was an attempt to mask odors. Bell was ordered from the vehicle, handcuffed and placed in the squad car.
As Betts exited the vehicle, police observed a smoking pipe and a baggie with a green, leafy substance. Betts denied the items were his and reportedly asked police, “Isn’t this just a ticket?”
Police then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a wooden “one-hitter” box with a metal smoking pipe inside, a metal tube that resembled a smoking pipe and a plastic baggie with a small amount of marijuana shake.
Richard John Janick Jr., 24, Tomah was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct.
A woman told police that Janick had been staying at her residence the past two nights and that she asked him to leave Dec. 2. She said Janick was initially unresponsive but later began throwing items on the porch. He left the residence a short time later, and police found him hiding in the woods near the Lake Tomah dam.
Tyler David Peregrin, 20, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after a Nov. 29 incident. He is accused of damaging a television during an argument at a Sime Avenue address.
Austin David Schreier, 24, New Lisbon, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over Nov. 28 after police ran a registration check of a vehicle he was driving shortly after noon on North Superior Avenue.
Tyler Robert Richer, 18, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after being pulled over by police for a loud muffler on North Superior Avenue.
The officer who approached the vehicle could detect the fresh odor or marijuana, and Richer and a passenger were ordered to exit the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 54 grams of marijuana and a digital scale in a backpack belonging to Richer. The passenger denied any knowledge of the drugs and was released.
Richer was transported to the Tomah Police Department for questioning. He said the last time he had smoked marijuana was “yesterday,” which police doubted due to his bloodshot eyes and dilated pupils. He submitted to a field sobriety test, which included estimating how long 30 seconds elapses. Richer stopped at 49 seconds, and the report says his “slow internal clock” indicated recent marijuana use.
Richer was referred for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-offense operating under the influence of a controlled substance.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
