Four people were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for their allegedly involvement in multiple transactions that stole over $1,500 from a Tomah man.
Drew Scheitler, 31, Tomah, and Steven T. Pozega, 24, Humbird, were both referred for unauthorized use of a credit card and theft by fraud.
Shawna Joy Endle, 26, Tomah, was referred for theft by fraud, identity theft and bail jumping.
Curtis Michael Richards, 32, Tomah, was referred for theft by fraud and identity theft.
The four were allegedly complicit in obtaining the victim’s bank card and using it without his consent in 50 separate transactions between Dec. 3, 2018 and Sept. 8. The victim told police that Richards took a photo of his card and shared the card number with the other three.
According to the report, one of the transactions occurred after Richards impersonated the victim with Endle’s knowledge at Speedy Cash Loan and obtained a loan for $240. The money was deposited into the victim’s account and later withdrawn without the victim’s consent.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Betsy Janine Lunstad, 37, and Connor Michael Dwight, 29, both of La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney after an Oct. 16 shoplifting complaint at Walmart. The two are accused of switching price tags and shoplifting 29 items totaling $655. The most expensive item was a $99 cell phone.
Lunstad and Dwight were both referred for theft by fraud and retail theft. Lunstad was also referred for non-residential burglary, trespass and being a party to a crime.
Jose Antonio Cavazos, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney after allegedly using another person’s credit card without the owner’s consent.
Police responded to a Nov. 9 report of a woman who lost her credit card and was informed that Cavazos was trying to use it at Pizza Hut. Cavazos had left Pizza Hut by the time police arrived but his vehicle was located a short time later, and he was pulled over in the Burger King parking lot.
A search of Cavazos located the woman’s card. He told police he found the card in the parking lot of Family Dollar and used it to make a $4.02 purchase at Walmart and a $2.31 purchase for a 25-ounce can of beer at Kwik Trip. He said the card was declined at Pizza Hut and that he paid for the food in cash.
Cavazos was referred for identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft of a credit card and operating without a license.
Jordan Michael Chandler, 30, Hixton, and Misty Ann Smith, 34, Black River Falls, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after a Nov. 11 traffic stop.
Police ran a check on a westbound vehicle on Townline Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. and found that the owner had a suspended driver’s license. A traffic stop was initiated after the vehicle pulled into a parking lot at Toro.
Chandler, who was the driver, and Smith denied there was any contraband in the vehicle. Chandler was the subject of multiple arrest warrants and placed under arrest.
Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the vehicle and found a gem bag with a crystal-like substance.
Chandler and Smith were transported to the Monroe County Jail. A strip search of Smith allegedly uncovered a methamphetamine pipe and syringe.
Chandler was referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was referred for delivering articles to an inmate.
Two 17-year-old juveniles were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for physical abuse of a child after a Nov. 11 altercation at Tomah High School. The report says video shows one juvenile holding the victim by the hair with the other punching the victim in the face. A teacher stepped in to stop the fight. The victim had a visible facial injury
Thomas J. Toohill, 39, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Nov. 5 traffic stop.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Toohill running a red light at the corner of Clifton St. and Superior Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Police followed the vehicle on West Clifton Street and observed it drift over the centerline. The officer activated the squad car’s emergency lights, but Toohill didn’t pull over until the siren was turned on.
The report says Toohill smelled of alcohol and was mumbling his words. He told police he was a police officer at Fort McCoy and was “on the job at NYPD.” He twice asked police for “professional courtesy” and said he would get fired if police pursued the arrest. Toohill later uttered “Rambo Tomah police.”
Police found multiple clues of intoxication during a field sobriety test, and Toohill refused to take a preliminary breath test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.
Paul Michael Schwartz, 33, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating multiple bond conditions from Monroe and La Crosse counties that prohibit him from committing crimes.
Melissa Marie Erdman, 30, was La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating multiple bond conditions from Monroe, Juneau, Wood and La Crosse counties that prohibit her from committing crimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.