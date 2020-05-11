POLICE REPORT: La Crosse man referred to DA for drug possession

A 25-year-old La Crosse man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a May 4 suspicious vehicle report.
Markus Allen Ward was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school building and bail jumping.
Police were called shortly after 3 p.m. about a vehicle parked in the Robert Kupper Learning Center parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by Ward and Azure Rae Kremer, 31, Tomah. It was angle parked along a wood line outside of any parking stall.
As police approached the vehicle, it began moving. It continued to move after an officer activated the emergency lights of his squad car and didn’t stop until the siren was activated.
Kremer told police she and Ward were just sitting in the parking lot talking. The report says both Kremer and Ward were uncooperative and that Ward appeared lethargic, confused and slow with his responses. Ward denied he was under the influence of drugs.
Dispatch confirmed that Kremer and Ward both had active warrants and were placed under arrest. During a search of the vehicle, police found a first-aid kit that allegedly contained syringes, tin foil, a rubber band/tie-off, alcohol wipes and a vial of white substance. In the console, police found a piece of tin foil with dark residue.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Shanna Joy Endle, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operation after revocation/drunk driving-related, tampering with an ignition interlock device and bail jumping. She was pulled over May 1 shortly before 7 p.m. on Sime Avenue after police recognized her vehicle from previous contacts. She has a bond condition that prohibits her from operating a vehicle unless properly licensed, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
It was the second time within six hours that Endle has gotten pulled over. Earlier in the day, she was stopped on Sime Avenue and was referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and bail jumping.
Derrick Scott Godfrey, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that established a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew.
Godfrey was the driver of a vehicle that was pulled over May 4 shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Superior Avenue after police ran a license plate check.
