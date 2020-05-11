POLICE REPORT: La Crosse man referred to DA for drug possession

A 25-year-old La Crosse man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug charges after police responded to a May 4 suspicious vehicle report.

Markus Allen Ward was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs within 1,000 feet of a school building and bail jumping.

Police were called shortly after 3 p.m. about a vehicle parked in the Robert Kupper Learning Center parking lot. The vehicle was occupied by Ward and Azure Rae Kremer, 31, Tomah. It was angle parked along a wood line outside of any parking stall.

As police approached the vehicle, it began moving. It continued to move after an officer activated the emergency lights of his squad car and didn’t stop until the siren was activated.

Kremer told police she and Ward were just sitting in the parking lot talking. The report says both Kremer and Ward were uncooperative and that Ward appeared lethargic, confused and slow with his responses. Ward denied he was under the influence of drugs.