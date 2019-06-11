A 34-year-old New Lisbon man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession and other charges after a June 5 traffic stop.
Jeremy William Devine was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, obstructing an officer, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Devine turn abruptly from East Clifton Street onto Kilbourn Avenue. Police followed the vehicle through several residential roads and alleys. The report says the vehicle exceeded the speed limits through both the streets and alleys and generated a cloud of dust at one point. Police pulled over Devine's vehicle on McLean Avenue.
The report says Devine gave police the identity of a person who police later determined was incarcerated. He was arrested for obstructing an officer.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a digital scale with white residue, two smoking pipes, a Lyrica pill that can be obtained only with a prescription and a gem bag with white residue inside.
During booking at the Monroe County Jail, an officer allegedly found a smoking device during a strip search. Devine acknowledged it was a methamphetamine pipe but denied it belonged to him.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Ashley Ann Woods, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping after a June 5 traffic stop.
Police observed a vehicle shortly after midnight with a defective high-beam headlight. After following the vehicle as it took a circular route along Butts and Lincoln avenues, police conducted a traffic stop at the corner of Butts and Benton Street.
The report says an officer recognized the odor of narcotics and ordered Woods, who was a passenger, and the driver to exit the vehicle. The driver exited immediately, but the report says Woods didn’t exit until an officer shined her with a flashlight. She told the officer there were no drugs in the vehicle.
Police had a K9 unit conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police searched the interior. The report says police found a straw with white powdery residue where Woods was sitting. A search of Woods’ purse allegedly found a marijuana smoking device with freshly burned marijuana.
The driver, who was not charged, attributed the odor of narcotics to a friend who had smoked “CBD” in the vehicle earlier in the day.
Eric Lee Mathison, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol.
Jordan Daniel Westphal, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over June 7 after police ran a registration check of his vehicle.
Terry R. Marks, 46, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over June 7 for a seat belt violation.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
