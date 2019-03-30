A 38-year-old Oxford woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple drug charges after police noticed suspicious behavior March 21 at a convenience store.
Amanda M. Fischer was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription, possession of a Schedule IV drug and bail jumping.
Shortly before 11 p.m., a police observed several people entering and exiting a vehicle parked at Kwik Trip multiple times. The subjects also made several different trips inside the store. The officer believed the occupants of the vehicle delayed their departure because they were aware of the presence of law enforcement.
The vehicle finally left, using an exit rarely used by Kwik Trip customers. The vehicle headed eastbound on East Clifton Street, and the officer initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle pulled over to the left side of the divided highway.
Police deployed a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. The K9 gave a positive response for drugs, but the report says Fischer denied there was any contraband in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a bag where Fischer’s feet were resting. The bag allegedly contained a digital scale with white residue and a cut straw. Fischer was then placed under arrest and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
A search of Fischer at the jail allegedly found two baggies containing methamphetamine and a baggie with three pills identified as Clonazepam.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Corey L. Sprinkle, 33, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Sprinkle March 14 shortly before 4:30 a.m. while traveling eastbound on East Clifton Street. The vehicle was registered to another person with a suspended driver’s license. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a digital scale, 11 unused syringes, a rubber tourniquet, two aluminum dishes and four alcohol prep pads.
Kristopher Keith Hanson, 39, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order and a bond condition that requires to report any change of address.
Troy Anthony Chandler, 30, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over March 21 shortly after 4 p.m., when police received a tip he was operating a vehicle.
Suzanne Shegonee, 58, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for attempted battery to a police officer.
An officer on foot patrol shortly after midnight March 23 in downtown Tomah walked inside Dimensions Bar and recognized Shegonee, who had an active arrest warrant from Dane County. After the officer informed Shegonee she was under arrest, she reached for a bottle of beer she was consuming. The officer grabbed the bottle as Shegonee brought it to her mouth.
Shegonee allegedly responded by swinging her left arm toward the officer. The officer avoided being struck and was able to handcuff Shegonee without further incident.
