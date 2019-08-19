A 36-year-old Sparta man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after police responded to an Aug. 7 traffic crash.
Bruce Edward Williams was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass to a dwelling, obstructing an officer, hit and run, operating after revocation/drunk driving-related, failure to notify police of an accident, failure to install an ignition interlock device and bail jumping.
Police were dispatched at 3:45 p.m. to the corner of McCoy Boulevard and North Superior Avenue, where a crash had blocked traffic. The report indicated that Williams was at fault in the crash. A driver of the vehicle not at fault said that Williams failed to provide his name or any other information, grabbed a bag from the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
Williams, who was shirtless, went onto the Walmart property, where he entered the store in the automotive section and reportedly ran through an employee-only area to evade police. He was later seen exiting through the grocery section and was tackled by a citizen in the parking lot. Police arrived a short time later and handcuffed Williams, who told police he fled the scene because he didn’t have a driver’s license.
The report says Williams wasn’t in possession of the bag at the time of his arrest. A K9 was summoned to search for the bag, which hadn’t been located at the time the report was filed. The K9 also sniffed the vehicle Williams was driving and alerted police to the presence of narcotics. Police allegedly found a blood-filled syringe and a container with methamphetamine.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
LaDonna Gaye Welter, 62, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for first-offense drunk driving that was upgraded from a citation to a misdemeanor due to the presence of a passenger under 16.
Police responded to a complaint that a vehicle driven by Welter had crossed the centerline and nearly triggered a head-on collision on Emerson Road before heading into a ditch. The driver of the other vehicle followed Welter to her Lakeview Drive residence and alerted police to her whereabouts. The report says Welter showed signs of impairment and admitted to police that she consumed alcohol.
Welter reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .182. She was also referred for operating left of center.
Robert Lee Young, 22, and Tazara W. McBride, 28, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. They are accused of fighting each other Aug. 7 at a Glendale Avenue apartment unit. The report says both were heavily intoxicated and that McBride was transported to the Tomah Memorial Hospital with a head laceration.
Dante Trejon Bishop, 21, and Juwan Marquise Hamilton, 27, both of South Bend, Indiana, were referred to the district attorney after allegedly stealing $17,000 worth of cell phones from Walmart Aug. 6.
A Walmart employee produced video showing Bishop prying open an electronics case with a crow bar and placing 16 phones in a bag. He allegedly left the store without paying and entered a vehicle driven by Hamilton.
After information was distributed to neighboring Walmarts, Bishop was arrested Aug. 8 in New Richmond. Bishop and Hamilton were referred for non-residential burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Bishop was also referred for possession of burglary tools.
Ryan Nicholas Locklear, 36, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for operating under the influence of a restricted substance and operating without a valid driver’s license after an Aug. 12 traffic stop.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Locklear operating with a defective stop lamp and initiated a traffic stop on Fulda Avenue. Police detected the odor of marijuana during the stop, and the report says Locklear admitted to smoking marijuana two hours earlier.
