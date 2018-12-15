A 40-year-old Sparta woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for allegedly writing a bad check.
Monica Lou Vian was referred for theft by fraud and false utterance. According to the report, All-American Do It Center accepted a check with Vian’s name written for $675.46. A clerk later told police a woman other than Vian wrote the check. After the woman left the store with the merchandise, the clerk realized that Vian was on the store’s bad-check list.
The following day, Vian returned to the store and attempted to obtain a cash refund for drill kit valued at $329.99. After being informed she was on the bad-check list, she left the store, and All-American retained the merchandise.
Vian was interviewed by Tomah police Nov. 29. She told police she had anticipated $800 being added to her account and that she would repay All-American the following day. She was told by police that she could still be charged, and the report says she hadn’t paid All-American as of Dec. 3. Multiple attempts to contact Vian since Dec. 3 have been unsuccessful.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Amy Michelle Chaffee, 48, was referred to the district attorney for violating a restraining order. She is accused of calling the subject of the order at his workplace Dec. 5.
Alexander Riley Sagler, 22, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after Dec. 7 traffic stop.
Police pulled over Sagler’s vehicle shortly after 9:30 p.m. for a defective headlamp. Police detected the odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle, and Sagler consented to a search. Police allegedly found a metal “one-hitter” smoking device that smelled for fresh marijuana, a second smoking device, a rubber container with residue inside and rolling papers.
The report says Sagler violated a bond condition requiring notification of an address change, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Jared Thomas Petrucci, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. The report says an intoxicated Petrucci was loud and belligerent and shoved another person during a Dec. 7 incident at a Murdock Street residence.
Ashley Nicole Roushia, 22, Friendship, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. She was pulled over for a defective taillight Dec. 7. She also has a bond a condition from Sauk County which prohibits her from driving unless properly licensed, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Deshawna Dominique Hopinkah, 23, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for third-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 7 traffic stop.
Police received a complaint about an eastbound vehicle on Hwy. 21 crossing the centerline shortly after noon. The vehicle entered a turn lane at the intersection of Hwy. 12 and 21 and reportedly moved slowly, stopped, moved forward and stopped again. Police then conducted a traffic stop on Wittig Road.
The report says police could detect the odor of alcohol coming from Hopinkah’s vehicle. When asked how much alcohol she had consumed, she replied, “Not much.” She then dropped her wallet, which caused change to spill out. The report says she admitted to smoking marijuana and that she had marijuana in the vehicle. Police confiscated a glass pipe with marijuana residue.
Hopinkah failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .209.
Jason Jess Buniag, 46, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Dec. 8 traffic stop.
According to the report, a vehicle operated by Buniag was traveling north in the southbound lane of McLean Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. After police initiated the stop, the report says Buniag had difficulty operating his power window button with the window opening and closing multiple times. Once the window came all the way down, police could detect the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle.
Police asked Buniag to exit the vehicle. As he began to exit, the vehicle rolled backward because he hadn’t put the vehicle in gear. His foot missed the brake several times before he was able to apply the brake, according to the report.
The report says Buniag was uneasy on his feet and had to use the driver’s side door to hold himself up. When asked how alcohol he had consumed, he replied, “Just two.”
Buniag failed a field sobriety test, and the report says he refused to take a preliminary breath test or submit to a blood test. He was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
