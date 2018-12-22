A 23-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from police who were investigating a physical altercation Dec. 17 at Pleasant Acres Motel. Michael D. Hill was referred for criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, threatening battery to an officer and intimidating a victim.
Police were called to the motel shortly before 9 a.m. in response to an argument between Hill and a woman, both of whom were staying in a room with an infant child. The woman said she locked the door to keep a belligerent Hill outside but that he forced his way into the room, damaging the door.
The woman said Hill pushed her to the bed while she was holding the infant. While the push didn’t cause pain or injury, she said Hill’s actions scared her.
Hill had left the building and was standing in the parking lot when police arrived. He said the woman swung a suitcase, which nearly hit him, and that the door was damaged because she had pushed him. Hill reportedly told police if they were going to believe the woman’s version, he “may as well make it true.” Police interpreted the statement as a threat of physical violence against the woman and moved to place Hill under arrest.
The report says Hill refused police commands to put his hands behind back before breaking free and running through the parking lot. Police applied two Taser rounds without effect. He ran across heavy traffic across N. Superior Avenue before police caught up with him on West Warren Street.
Hill has a no-contact order with the woman, which also triggered a bail jumping referral.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Cody Allen Greyowl, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for physical abuse of a child and bail jumping. He is accused of hitting a child with a belt. The child told police that Greyowl struck the child’s leg and then the child’s fingers after the child tried to cover the leg.
The report said there was a mark on the child’s leg and that the child said there was lingering pain. A witness told police that Greyowl also “smacked” the child in the back of the head.
Michael Van McLamb, 26, Sheboygan, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by McLamb Dec. 11 shortly after 1 a.m. The report says the vehicle was operating “at a very high rate of speed” southbound on Superior Avenue. The vehicle eventually stopped at the corner of Superior and Gopher Avenue.
The report says McLamb was visibly upset and said, “Yeah, I got no excuse.” He told police he had “three different” tires on his vehicle, which “screwed up” the speedometer. He estimated his speed at 45 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Police detected the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle, and the report says McLamb failed a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .166.
McLamb was also referred for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related.
Lynzee June Carrie Berkley, 33, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Police approached a vehicle in which Berkley was seated shortly before 11 p.m. Dec. 13 in response to an unrelated complaint. Police determined she was in violation of a bond condition that establishes a curfew and asked her to exit the vehicle. Police then saw in plain view a piece of tin foil on the driver’s seat and pipe in the door, according to the report.
Joseph L. Holmes, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Holmes was pulled over Dec. 14 shortly before 8 p.m. after police ran a check of his license plate and determined he has an outstanding warrant. The report says Holmes consented to a K9 search, and police allegedly found a glass smoking pipe and a cigarette box and plastic bag containing green, leafy substance.
Thomas E. Allen, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and failure to install an ignition interlock device. Police pulled over Allen’s vehicle Dec. 15 shortly after 2:30 p.m. after a registration check showed Allen had a revoked driving status.
Kyle Jon Greeno, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for false swearing. He is accused of falsely telling police that someone had taken out two fraudulent loans in his name, deposited the funds in a credit union account and then made $335 worth of purchases from Sept. 18 to Oct. 3.
The report says police obtained security video showing Greeno making five of the Walmart purchases in question and one from Kwik Trip.
Police attempted to follow up with Green but were told he had moved to North Dakota.
Robert Brian Burke, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Dec. 16 incident at a Clark Street residence. He is accused of throwing chairs and punching walls during an argument.
Jesse B. Honaker, 38, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from entering Kwik Trip stores. Police were dispatched to a Kwik Trip Dec. 17 shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a suspicious person in a bathroom, and the subject was identified as Honaker.
Tyler Joseph Lebal, 25, Camp Douglas, was referred for the district for intent to distribute marijuana after Dec. 17 traffic stop.
Police ran a check on Lebal’s license plate shortly after 7 p.m. and determined his driver’s license was revoked. Lebal pulled into gas station, where police conducted the traffic stop. Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a search. Police allegedly found a sandwich baggie containing marijuana shake, a wooden pipe, a plastic gem bag with marijuana shake, a baggie containing marijuana bud, rubber containers with marijuana wax and 26 bags containing marijuana-infused edibles.
Police determined 29 grams of marijuana were seized, which triggered the intent-to-distribute referral. Lebal was also referred for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. A passenger in the vehicle, Skyler J. Kinnunen, 19, Tomah, was referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
