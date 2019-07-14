A 29-year-old Tomah man faces multiple drug charges after a June 29 traffic stop.
Jesse Damien Fries was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven Fries for failure to display license plates. Police recognized Fries from previous contacts, and dispatch reported that Fries had three operating-after-suspension convictions and that he was also on probation for drug offenses.
Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After the K9 gave a positive sign for the presence of narcotics, police searched of the interior of Fries’ vehicle. Police found a lock box and a backpack. Fries said he didn’t have a key for the lock box.
Police forced open the lock box and found three grams of methamphetamine, two grams of heroin and one gram of marijuana. Police also found a roach clip, three straws and $3,770 in cash.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Debra Lynn Anderson, 40, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges. She was also referred for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Police observed Anderson sitting in a vehicle on East Nott Street July 1 shortly before 6 p.m. Police knew she was an acquaintance of a man who had an active warrant. A short time later, police observed the man walking from a building toward the vehicle. Police believed the man was armed and approached the vehicle in what the report describes as a “high-risk” stop.
The report says Anderson and the man complied with police orders to exit the vehicle and keep their hands visible. Both were placed under arrest and put in a squad car. Police later learned the man didn’t have an active warrant and had mistaken him for another person.
A search of Anderson allegedly found a baggie with 1.1 ounces of white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Anderson had a bond condition that prohibits her from associating with known drug users, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Mark Jeffrey McMahon, 31, and Desiree D. Flores, 34, both of Tomah, were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a July 3 altercation.
Flores told police that an angry McMahon began throwing things around the house and broke a vase and television during an argument. She said McMahon then put his hands around her throat and pushed her face. She said the contact didn’t result in physical pain, and the report says there were no marks on Flores’ neck.
McMahon said it was Flores who damaged the television and vase. When he left the residence, he said Flores got in her car and followed him and that she struck the back of his car whenever he came to a stop.
Police received another report July 7 that Flores chased McMahon with a knife.
McMahon was referred for strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property. Flores was referred for recklessly endangering safety.
Kathy Jo Lee Dingman, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for unauthorized use of a credit card and theft. She is accused of using a stolen card to make $225 worth of fraudulent withdrawals.
Kristine Gale-Weinfuerter, 39, Onalaska, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property. She is accused to entering a McLean Avenue residence and trashing the place.
According to the report, police observed papers, picture frames and books scattered across the living room. A pie was smeared on the living room wall, dishes were broken, food was scattered throughout the entire kitchen and a knife was pushed into the wall above the stove.
Multiple attempts by police to contact Gale-Weinfuerter have been unsuccessful.
Nathan Jason Randall, 19, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after police responded to a June 26 complaint at Wisconsin Laundry.
A witness told police that a man and a woman were “tearing up the place” and had been requested to leave the property. When police arrived, Randall and a woman were the only two people inside. They both denied causing trouble.
Randall had an active warrant and was placed under arrest. A search of Randall allegedly found three amphetamine/dextroamphetamine pills. During booking at the Monroe County Jail, Randall was allegedly found with two syringes, a glass pipe and a numerous baggies with dark residue inside.
Randall was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a prescription drug without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph V. Alletag, 39, Lititz, Pennsylvania, was referred to the district attorney for theft from a motor vehicle, theft by fraud and identity theft.
Alletag is accused of taking a credit card and $174 in cash from an unlocked vehicle parked at Dairy Queen June 29. He then allegedly made $41 in unauthorized purchases with the credit card. The report says the transactions were confirmed by a video monitor.
Police later identified Alletag walking in the parking lot at the Tomah Aquatic Center and placed him under arrest. After questioning him at the Tomah Police Station, they stopped by the hotel where Alletag was staying to retrieve his belongings before transporting him to the Monroe County Jail. Police found a marijuana pipe and added a referral for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Heather Lynn Freye, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. She was pulled over June 30 for a defective stop lamp.
Adam Lawrence Rodriguez, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Lawrence nearly strike a parked vehicle on La Crosse Street shortly after 3 a.m. June 30. Police briefly lost sight of the vehicle but regained contact shortly thereafter and conduct a traffic stop on Hwy. ET near Goliath Road.
The report says Rodriguez had glassy eyes and slurred speech. He told police he had consumed four drinks “and maybe a couple shots.” He was unsteady on his feet as he exited the vehicle and failed to shut the door. He told police that three back surgeries left him unable to conduct the walk-and-turn and one-leg stand portions of the field sobriety test. The report says he refused to voluntarily submit to breath and blood tests.
Aaron John Byers, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for unauthorized use of a credit card and theft. He is accused of using the card to make an unauthorized withdrawal of $200.
Christian Wayne Kling, 49, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. He is accused of breaking $790 worth of items during a July 4 rampage at a Hollister Avenue residence. The report says Kling damaged a window, a door and PlayStation 4 device.
Vincent Casper Rouse, 24, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. curfew. On July 5, Police observed Rouse walking northbound on Kilbourn Avenue at 9:17 p.m.
Derek R. Harvey, 37, Reedsburg, was referred to the district attorney for obstructing an officer. He is accused of refusing to identify himself during a July 7 traffic stop. He was taken into custody on a probation/parole hold.
Tamara Lynn Ward, 25, and Samantha Marie James, 27, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for child neglect after police responded to q welfare check of a young child in downtown Tomah July 8.
A witness told police a three-year-old was running with a dog unsupervised by an adult. The child led police to a Kilbourn Avenue residence, where police knocked on the door and didn’t get a response. Police then entered the residence and found Ward asleep.
Police awoke Ward and discovered that the dog that was with the child belonged to her. She told police James normally drops off the child at the residence between 6-7 a.m. When asked why she wasn’t awake and watching the child, she said she was up most of night watching movies, according to the report.
James arrived on the scene a short time later. The report said she was aware that Ward was asleep when she dropped the child off and assumed the child would lie down on a couch.
