A 30-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after allegedly fleeing police Aug. 11.
According to the report, an officer observed a southbound motorcycle on Sime Avenue operating at a high rate of speed shortly after 7 p.m. The driver was identified as Robert Michael Gallegos. The officer pursued the vehicle, which didn’t come to a complete stop at the intersection of Hwy. 12-16.
The report says Gallegos looked over his shoulder and appeared to recognize the squad car. He turned eastbound onto Hwy. 12-16 at a high rate of speed and began weaving through traffic. One of vehicles he passed was a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, which activated its siren and joined the chase.
The chase continued toward Oakdale before Gallegos turned north on Hwy. N. The pursuit was terminated near the intersection of Hwys. N and ET when police lost sight of the vehicle. Gallegos reached a maximum speed of 130 mph during the chase, which lasted 6.6 miles.
Police later received a tip that Gallegos was at Tomah Memorial Hospital, and police met him in the hospital lobby. The report says Gallegos admitted he recognized the squad car and estimated his speed at 125 mph. He told police he ditched the motorcycle at a local trucking company where he had been hiding. The motorcycle was recovered by police undamaged.
Gallegos was referred for fleeing an officer and obstructing an officer. He was also issued citations for reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and imprudent speed.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Martin Joseph Clifford, 58, and Martin Robert Manning, 59, both of Tomah, were both referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an Aug. 7 incident. The two are accused of engaging in a loud argument at a McLean Avenue address.
Samuel Stephen Lucka, 31, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges after an Aug. 8 traffic stop.
A police officer with a K9 unit was on patrol near Recreation Park when the officer recognized a vehicle being driven by Lucka. The officer knew Lucka from previous contacts, and dispatch confirmed he had an active arrest warrant. The officer followed Lucka into a driveway on Butts Avenue, and Lucka complied with an order to exit the vehicle and place his hands over his head.
The K9 conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and indicated the presence of contraband. A search of the vehicle located a black zippered pouch on the floor board. The bag allegedly contained two used syringes, two cut straws, one metal straw and a clear gem baggie with white residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Lucka was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail. He reportedly told police he was on his way to purchase drugs and police had stopped him “10 minutes” too early. He was referred for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy Steve Marden, 59, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft in a case dating back to last year. He is accused of using the bank card of man who died in November 2017 to make nearly $4,700 worth of ATM transactions from Nov. 20 to Dec. 11. The withdrawals stopped when the decedent’s account became overdrawn.
The report says Marden didn’t become a suspect until March 20, when police attempted to contact another person related to the case. Marden answered the door wearing clothes that matched video footage at the ATMs.
Marden was referred for identify theft and theft by fraud.
Megan Cerice Rosin, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol.
Eric Thomas Hoover, 21, and Dion L. Rutcosky, 18, both of Barron, were referred to the district attorney for theft. They are accused of stealing a pair of Samsung Galaxy J7 phones worth $99 each from Walmart July 29.
Terreance Michael Traywick, 18, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney after police were alerted to frivolous 911 calls made during the overnight hours of Aug. 11.
According to the report, Traywick called 911 to argue about an underage alcohol citation he had recently received. Police were dispatched to the area of the call and saw Traywick walking southbound on Hwy. 12 under the Interstate 94 bridge.
After police pulled over to assist Traywick, he reportedly veered to the center of the highway and refused a command to step in front of the squad car. He resisted efforts of police to physically control him but was eventually handcuffed. The report says he called the officer a “racist” and accused the officer of planning to shoot him.
Traywick was for referred disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer.
Deanna Gail Syverson, 33, Warrens, was referred to the district attorney for theft. She is accused of attempting to steal eye shadow from Family Dollar Aug. 13.
