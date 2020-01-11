POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for battery

A 34-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District for multiple charges after a Dec. 31 incident.
Royal Vaughn Gollobith was referred for disorderly conduct, non-aggravated battery, false imprisonment and bail jumping.
A woman called police shortly before 11 p.m. and asked for assistance at a McLean Avenue residence. The officer could hear shouting between a male and female during the call.
After police arrived, the woman said Gollobith wrapped his arms around her neck and placed her in a choke hold to keep her from leaving the residence. The report said there were red marks on the woman’s neck. The woman said she no longer felt safe at the residence and wanted to check into a hotel.
Gollobith came to the door while he was on the phone with an attorney. An officer spoke briefly to the attorney but ended the conversation since the attorney had no first-hand information about what transpired. The report says Gollobith was unwilling to give a statement. He was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.
Adam Lee-Drew Puent, 37, Tomah, and Tiffany Lee Harnisch, 44, La Crosse, were referred to the district attorney for theft by fraud after being accused of attempting to fraudulently return items at Walmart. They are accused of stealing of $140 worth of movie box sets and attempting to return them without a receipt.
Myles Lee Johnson, 62, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of threatening a woman with a meat tenderizer, threatening to “bash her brains in” and yelling vulgarities at her.
Andrew Lavern Eckelberg, 37, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for tampering with an ignition interlock device, failure to install an IID and violating a court order. He was pulled over Dec. 31 for operating a vehicle without a driver’s side rear-view mirror.
Jayden Romain Clouter, 18, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for identity theft. He is accused of stealing two debit cards and making $99.64 in unauthorized purchases.
Damon P. Benoit, 19, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for multiple charges after police responded to a Jan. 2 disturbance at a Superior Avenue residence.
A woman told police that Benoit yelled at her during an argument and caused her pain while grabbing her arm. The report noted bruising on the arm. As police were interviewing Benoit, they reportedly saw a Ziploc bag with marijuana, a pipe with marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia.
Benoit was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and non-aggravated battery.
