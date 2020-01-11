POLICE REPORT: Tomah man referred for battery

A 34-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District for multiple charges after a Dec. 31 incident.

Royal Vaughn Gollobith was referred for disorderly conduct, non-aggravated battery, false imprisonment and bail jumping.

A woman called police shortly before 11 p.m. and asked for assistance at a McLean Avenue residence. The officer could hear shouting between a male and female during the call.

After police arrived, the woman said Gollobith wrapped his arms around her neck and placed her in a choke hold to keep her from leaving the residence. The report said there were red marks on the woman’s neck. The woman said she no longer felt safe at the residence and wanted to check into a hotel.

Gollobith came to the door while he was on the phone with an attorney. An officer spoke briefly to the attorney but ended the conversation since the attorney had no first-hand information about what transpired. The report says Gollobith was unwilling to give a statement. He was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail.