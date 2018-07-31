A 37-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for fourth-offense drunk driving after a July 19 traffic stop.
Police observed a Mercury Milan shortly before 1:30 a.m. with a defective registration lamp headed northbound on Superior Avenue. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver was identified as David Rockford Gervais. The report says Gervais had bloodshot eyes and displayed slow and lethargic movements. The report also says police could detect the odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.
Gervais reportedly told police he had consumed “maybe three beers.” Gervais later said he consumed “more than I should” and told police he was incapable of safely performing the walk-and-turn test. A preliminary breath recorded a blood-alcohol level of .179.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Taylor J. Butterfuss, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a July 15 incident.
A woman told police that Butterfuss sent text messages that called her vulgar names and threatened to slash her tires. He was also referred for bail jumping and unlawful use of a telephone.
John Frank Amundson, 57, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. The report says Amundson had a blood-alcohol level of .2.
Leon Anthony Hesser Thompson, 25, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for marijuana possession and obstructing an officer after a July 22 traffic stop.
Police observed a northbound vehicle on Hollister Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m. with a defective brake lamp and pulled the vehicle over near the 600 block of Williams Street. The report says police could detect a faint odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A passenger, later identified as Hesser Thompson, allegedly gave a false name. Police were able to correctly identify Hesser Thompson after a search produced a Department of Transportation identification card.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found a small baggie of marijuana near where Hesser Thompson was seated.
Megan Ann Johnson, 24, and Alicia Ann Erdman, 21, both of Tomah, were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney after a July 22 altercation.
Police were called to a Kilbourn Avenue residence, where Johnson and Erdman were engaged in an argument. Johnson told police she had been pushed through a window by Erdman, and the report says Johnson sustained minor bleeding on her arms and hands.
Erdman said the argument started when Johnson entered the house without knocking and began yelling. Erdman said when she asked Johnson to leave, she responded by pushing Erdman and punching her in the face. Erdman then pushed Johnson through the window, according to the report. The report says Erdman was bleeding in the mouth.
Johnson and Erdman were both referred for disorderly conduct and battery.
In a separate incident that happened earlier in the evening, Johnson was referred for disorderly conduct after neighbors complained of yelling that could be heard coming from the residence.
Jason Robert Brown, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense driving with a prohibited blood-alcohol level.
Brown has a driver’s license condition that prohibits him from driving with a blood-alcohol level of .02 or greater. He was pulled over for a defective tail light July 24 shortly after 9 p.m. on West Monowau Street, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .073.
Tomah Journal Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
