A 66-year-old Tomah man was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug and weapons charges. David W. Pennington was referred for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a felon in possession of a firearm after police were called to a Woodard Avenue residence.
A witness told police he went to Pennington’s apartment July 30 to discuss a problem with another neighbor. The witness said Pennington showed him a .50 caliber black powder pistol and threatened to shoot the neighbor if he came to Pennington’s apartment again. The witness said he was offered marijuana by Pennington.
A check of Pennington's criminal history showed he had felony convictions in Ohio and North Carolina, and a search of Pennington’s apartment was conducted Aug. 2. The report says Pennington admitted to owning the pistol and a .50 caliber black powder rifle. He admitted being a felon but told police he believed the prohibition of a felon owning a firearm lasted only 10 years.
The report says Pennington admitted to owning the marijuana and produced over two grams of the drug. He also turned over rolling papers and two smoking devices with marijuana residue.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Taylor Butterfuss, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a no-contact order July 27.
Georgeanne Marie Murray, 50, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related after a July 27 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle driven by Murray due to an expired registration shortly before 11:30 p.m. She was also referred for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Justin S. Sparks, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol or being present in establishments where alcohol is served.
The report says Sparks was recognized by police in downtown Tomah around 2:30 a.m. He refused to submit to a preliminary breath test but later submitted to a test at the Monroe County Jail, where he registered a blood-alcohol level of .224.
Ashley Marie Small, 29, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a July 28 incident.
Police were called to a Glendale Avenue residence for a report of a physical confrontation. A witness told police that Small was engaged in a shoving match with a man and ripped his shirt. When police arrived, Small was trying to prevent the man from entering a vehicle. The report says Small didn’t comply with police orders to back away from the vehicle and later disobeyed an order to sit on the curb. She was visibly intoxicated, according to the report.
Small has a bond condition that prohibits acts or threats of violence, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Desiree B. McGuire, 31, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. The report says she broke several glass items at a Holton Street residence and had several cuts on her arm when police arrived.
Benjamen Michael Johnson, 18, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a July 25 traffic stop.
Police began a pursuit of a vehicle on Clifton Street after it appeared to be operating with a flat tire. The report says the driver accelerated from police on Stoughton Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle than made a sharp turn onto Cameron Street without braking and turned north into an alley on McLean Avenue at a high rate of speed. The vehicle came to a stop on a lawn, and both the driver and Johnson exited the vehicle.
The report says a search of the vehicle recovered drug paraphernalia with burned residue.
Calvin William Broas, 26, Tomah, and Morgan Lindberg, Rafajko, 26, Sparta, were referred to the district attorney for possession of methamphetamine after a July 26 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle shortly before 7 p.m. on Gopher Avenue for a license plate that didn’t match the vehicle. The report says the officer knew Rafajko, the driver, and Broas from previous contacts and ordered both to exit the vehicle.
A K9 unit alerted police to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, and police recovered a gem baggie with a crystallized substance inside that was later identified as methamphetamine and two cut straws, according to the report.
On July 29, Broas was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. Police were called to a Washington Street address, where Broas was reportedly engaged in a loud argument shortly before 5:30 p.m. A witness said the disturbance lasted about four minutes before police arrived.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
