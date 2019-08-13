Two men were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for an assault that left the victim with a concussion and broken nose during an Aug. 4 wedding reception.
Matthew John Vantassel, 20, Sparta, and Gregory J. Skon, 24, Lakewood, Colorado, were referred for substantial battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
Police received a phone call from a man who said he was assaulted by Vantassel and Skon during the reception held at Tomah Recreation Park. The victim said he was accused of activating a fire extinguisher, which triggered an announcement that guests would need to leave the reception area.
The man told police that Skon hit him two or three times in the face and that Vantassel hit him once in the face. He said blows rendered him unconscious, and his injuries were confirmed by personnel at Tomah Memorial Hospital. The man’s shirt was also ripped during the altercation.
Police contacted Skon by phone as he was driving back to Colorado. He said he was inside dancing with a woman when the incident happened and went outside to render aid after hearing that someone had been knocked unconscious. The report says the woman mentioned by Skon said she didn't want to get involved and refused to discuss the incident with police.
Police hadn’t contacted Vantassel at the time the report was filed.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Kelsey Ann Langard, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for non-aggravated battery and disorderly conduct after an Aug. 1 disturbance at a West Veterans Street address.
According to the report, Langard began yelling at another woman who lives at the residence and demanded that she leave. She then allegedly punched the woman in the face.
Tyler David Peregrin, 20, and Cheyenne Sierra Rhodes, 21, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after an Aug. 2 incident at a Cleveland Street address. They are accused of shoving each other during a loud argument shortly before 12:30 a.m. Peregrin was also booked on a probation hold.
Chelsea Amber Raymond, 26, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for attempted battery to a police officer, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after an Aug. 2 incident.
Police were called after Raymond left a group home where she had a court order to stay. Thirty minutes later, police identified Raymond walking along railroad tracks dividing LaGrange Avenue and Emerson Road. As police approached Raymond, they observed her left forearm was dripping with blood and requested an ambulance. The report says Raymond kept her distance from the officers and didn’t respond to questions about her injury. She later backed away from first responders who attempted to treat her wound.
After police handcuffed Raymond, she reportedly resisted efforts to escort her into a squad car. She was driven back to the group home, where she allegedly pushed an officer as he tried to take her inside. Once inside, she allegedly thrashed back and forth and forcefully slammed her head backward into a patio door. She then allegedly kicked an officer in the foot before she was given a cigarette that calmed her down.
Andrew Theodore Stubrud, 37, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for harassment and violating a restraining order. He is accused of having contact with the subject of the restraining order during the evening of Aug. 3.
Andrew Mark Witek, 33, Waukesha, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after an Aug. 4 traffic stop.
Witek was pulled over shortly after 2:30 a.m. for making an illegal U-turn on Superior Avenue. The report says police could detect the odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle and that Witek had bloodshot and glassy eyes. Witek reportedly told police he had consumed “a couple” of drinks.
The report says Witek failed a field sobriety test and refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. When asked if he would submit to a blood test, Witek reportedly replied, “Not without a lawyer.” Police got a warrant for a blood draw, which was administered at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
Curtis Michael Richard, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for fourth-offense operating after revocation and failure to maintain an ignition interlock device after an Aug. 5 traffic stop on King Avenue. Police recognized Richard’s vehicle from previous contacts.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
