A 48-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for waving a pistol while intoxicated during a Feb. 5 incident at a Curry Street residence.
Police responded to a report that Stephanie J. Clark had a pistol in her possession. A witness told police that Clark became agitated after others in the residence confronted her about her drinking. The witness said Clark walked around the residence slamming bedroom and bathroom doors.
The witness said Clark walked into the bathroom, where she was sitting on the bathroom floor with the pistol, later identified as a .45 caliber HI-Point JHP, in her lap. Clark reportedly said she grabbed the pistol as a joke and told the owner, “I got your gun.” The owner said the firearm wasn’t loaded.
The report says the weapon was taken from Clark without incident before police arrived.
After the weapon was taken from Clark, she reportedly went outside, banged on car doors and screamed at an elevated level. She submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .21.
Clark was referred for endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Coty Leigh Jensen, 26, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct/alcohol-related after a Feb. 5 incident in The Bank Bar. She is accused of hitting another patron in the head four times and taking a swing at a bartender who asked her to leave.
Jensen reportedly told police she has an ongoing dispute with the victim of the assault. Jensen submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .28.
Rusty James Lincoln, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .214.
Lynzee June Carrie Berkley, 33, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She was arrested in La Crosse Dec. 21, 2018, for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription drug, which violated bond conditions she had in Monroe County.
Peter Frank Jambois, 54, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Feb. 6 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a vehicle operated by Jambois on East McCoy Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m. for a defective stop lamp. The report says police immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Jambois admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, and police found a small bag of marijuana and smoking pipe.
Jambois told police he hadn’t smoked marijuana in two days, but the report says Jambois had bloodshot eyes, dry mouth and a green tongue. He submitted to a field sobriety test. He had difficulty maintaining the one-leg stand and took 48 seconds to estimate how long 30 seconds elapsed.
Jambois was also referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eduardo Isaias Salnas, 28, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of methamphetamine possession in Vernon County, which violated a bond condition from Monroe County that prohibits him from committing crimes.
Shelby L. Wesho, 32, Black River Falls, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a Jackson County bond condition that prohibits her from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .322.
Melissa Marie Kiel, 45, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police observed a vehicle stuck in the snow Feb. 8.
According to the report, the vehicle was heading north on McLean Avenue and got stuck while attempting to turn into an alley. The dome light was on, but the vehicle was unoccupied. The vehicle was registered to Kiel, who lives nearby, and police walked through the alley to her Monroe Street residence, where two people were arguing.
Kiel answered the door, and the report says her speech was slurred. She told police she had consumed “a cocktail,” but the person at the residence with whom Kiel was arguing told police, “She drove home drunk.” She told police that Kiel had awakened her and asked for assistance to move the vehicle.
The report says Kiel contended that police didn’t witness her in the vehicle and refused to take a field sobriety test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood test.
Jennifer Lynn Parlow, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after police found a vehicle she was driving stuck in the snow Feb. 9.
The report says police found the vehicle at the 100 block of North Glendale Avenue. Based on tire tracks in the snow, the vehicle driven by Parlow crossed the centerline near the railroad crossing, struck a snowbank and continued north in the field for 50 yards. Parlow attempted to re-enter the roadway but got stuck in another snowbank. The report says the rear bumper fell off after hitting the first snowbank.
Parlow was seated in the car when police arrived. When asked how much alcohol she had consumed, she replied, “I don’t know,” according to the report. Her eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and she was transported to the police station for a field sobriety test. During the test, she reportedly told police, “Can I just stop already? Cause I’m not going to pass.”
Parlow refused the rest of the field sobriety test but submitted to a preliminary breath test, which recorded a blood-alcohol level of .17.
Natalie Rae Macik, 43, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. She is accused of violating a non-contact order.
Edward Dale Bridenstaine, 28, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of speaking at an elevated volume while intoxicated during a Feb. 11 incident at a Dogwood Lane residence.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
