POLICE REPORT: Tomah woman arrested on drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 31-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession after police investigated a parked vehicle Aug. 29. Amanda Lynn Godfrey was referred for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.

According to the report, Godfrey was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into Kwik Trip North shortly after midnight and remained parked for 30 minutes with neither Godfrey nor the driver leaving the vehicle. The vehicle then left the parking lot, and police pursued it westbound on Hwy. 21. After the vehicle hit 57 mph in a 45 mph zone, police initiated a traffic stop.

The driver didn’t have insurance, and dispatch confirmed that Godfrey had bond conditions that prohibited her from possessing controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle, and police allegedly found a cut straw and a clear vial with a small crystal inside later identified as methamphetamine.

The report says Godfrey admitted using methamphetamine 15 days earlier but denied the methamphetamine found during the search was hers.

In other Tomah Police Department news: