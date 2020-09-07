POLICE REPORT: Tomah woman arrested on drug charges

A 31-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession after police investigated a parked vehicle Aug. 29. Amanda Lynn Godfrey was referred for possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping.
According to the report, Godfrey was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into Kwik Trip North shortly after midnight and remained parked for 30 minutes with neither Godfrey nor the driver leaving the vehicle. The vehicle then left the parking lot, and police pursued it westbound on Hwy. 21. After the vehicle hit 57 mph in a 45 mph zone, police initiated a traffic stop.
The driver didn’t have insurance, and dispatch confirmed that Godfrey had bond conditions that prohibited her from possessing controlled substances or drug paraphernalia. The driver gave consent to search the vehicle, and police allegedly found a cut straw and a clear vial with a small crystal inside later identified as methamphetamine.
The report says Godfrey admitted using methamphetamine 15 days earlier but denied the methamphetamine found during the search was hers.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Derrell Tracy Hitchcock, 45, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related and tampering with an ignition interlock device. He was pulled over shortly after 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25 while driving a vehicle with only one headlight operable and no taillights.
Hannah Elizabeth Hood, 33, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for child neglect. She was referred after police responded to a report of a small child being found in a large parking lot with no parent present Aug. 26 shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Police knocked on the door of Hood’s residence and yelled multiple times before she answered. The report says she appeared confused and disoriented, and police detected the odor of intoxicants.
Kelly Suzanne Young, 32, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for interfering with custody of a child. She is accused of violating a custody agreement that requires her to notify the father if she was going to be away from their children for more than two hours. The report says she violated that provision Aug. 30 by leaving their children with a friend while she “went to some races.”
