A 28-year-old Tomah woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for drug possession after police responded to a report of suspicious activity March 28.
Suzanne R. Rudd was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Police responded to a complaint about two people who were hanging around buildings in the West Monroe Street area. When police arrived, Rudd and Patrick James Milliken, 26, Tomah, were sitting on a concrete bench on the property of Queen of the Apostles Catholic Church. A church employee said the two had made no attempt to seek out church personnel or request services.
Police immediately recognized Rudd as a known user. Milliken has a probation condition that prohibits him from associating with known drug users and was placed under arrest. Rudd told police she was homeless. Police determined she has been staying in a motel and hadn’t informed bond monitoring of her address change, and she was placed under arrest for bail jumping.
A search of Rudd allegedly recovered a gem bag containing small crystal shards, Gabapentin and Naloxone pills and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Kelly S. Young, 30, Sparta, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct. She is accused of punching a man in the eye during a March 26 altercation at a James Street residence.
Benjamin Michael Parlow, 27, Norwalk, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of pushing a woman, tipping over a coffee table and screaming during a March 27 disturbance at a Lemonweir Parkway residence.
Richard Charles Crowe, 47, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. The report says Crowe refused to supply a breath sample, but the report says he was slurring his words and smelled of alcohol.
Jason Scott Kyser, 44, Camp Douglas, was referred to the district attorney for multiple shoplifting complaints at Walmart. He was referred for retail theft, burglary and trespassing. An alleged accomplice, Laurie Lynne Kyser, 44, Camp Douglas, was referred for retail theft.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
