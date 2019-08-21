A report of an aborted shoplifting attempt has led to multiple drug referral for a pair of Eau Claire residents.
Jennifer Lynn Whalen, 34, and Matthew A. Sanborn, 36, were referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and bail jumping. Whalen was also referred for possession of methamphetamine.
Police were informed by Walmart personnel that two people entered the store Aug. 18 and attempted to push a cart of items out of the store without paying. The two, later identified as Whalen and Sanborn, left the items behind after being stopped by store personal and exited the parking lot in a gray Pontiac with a lawn mower hanging from the trunk. A Walmart employee told police he didn’t have any charges to make but wanted to make law enforcement aware of the pair’s activity.
Police caught up with the vehicle a short time later. The report says Sanborn admitted they attempted to take the items from Walmart but didn’t go through with the plan. Walmart informed police that Whalen and Sanborn were on the retail chain’s trespass list, and the two were arrested on bail jumping since they were on bond from St. Croix County.
A search of Whalen’s purse allegedly found five used syringes, one loaded syringe, a spoon with residue, a blue straw wrapped in tinfoil with burn marks and a plastic bag with heroin inside. A search of the vehicle allegedly found a glass smoking pipe and two syringes.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Amy Jo Arndt, 47, Plover, was referred to the district attorney on drug charges after an Aug. 18 traffic stop.
Police first observed Arndt’s vehicle on Townline Road before it turned onto Grapevine Road, a dead-end gravel road with little traffic. An officer noticed the same vehicle traveling on Forbes Road five minutes later. The officer determined that the driver was trying to avoid police contact and conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 94.
Arndt and a passenger in the vehicle said there were no drugs or alcohol in the vehicle. Police summoned a K9 to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After the K9 alerted police to the presence of narcotics, Arndt reportedly told police there was cocaine in the vehicle. Police recovered the drug, which weighed one gram. Police also allegedly found one gram of marijuana.
Arndt ws referred for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana. She was also issued a municipal citation for operating under the influence of an illegal substance.
Jessica Joan Jones, 34, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. She is accused of yelling profanities and “grabbing and clawing” a man during an Aug. 13 altercation at a West Monowau Street residence.
Jones was later referred for bail jumping after allegedly contacting the victim in violation of a no-contact order.
Donald James Winters, 35, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct and non-aggravated battery after an Aug. 15 incident at a Mill Street residence.
A woman told police that Winters struck her in the face during an argument, and the report says the woman showed a significant bruise on her cheek near the eye socket. She said Winters also struck her in the arm and neck. Winters denied any physical altercation took place.
Dustin P. Chambers, 32, Necedah, was referred to the district attorney for harassment and violating a restraining order. He is accused of trying to recruit a third party to send a messages to the person who was the subject of the order.
Charles Keith Schumann, 36, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for theft. He is accused of stealing tools sitting on the driveway of a Clark Street residence Aug. 17. The victim told police she saw a man, later identified as a Clark, put the tools in his backpack.
A short time later, police identified Clark walking on West Jackson Street, where police recovered the tools, which included a hammer and tape measure, from inside his backpack, according to the report. Clark originally told police he obtained the items from a friend but later said he thought the tools were free since they were sitting close to the curb.
Hope Lin McGovern, 19, Tomah, and Russell Eugene Walker, 19, Black River Falls, were referred to the district attorney for drug charges after an Aug. 19 traffic stop.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle driven by McGovern for a defective exhaust. Police told McGovern that they had received information that she was a methamphetamine user and requested that she and Walker exit the vehicle. McGovern admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, according to the report.
During a vehicle search, police found a plastic baggie containing 12 grams of marijuana, a zipper pouch containing methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a vape pod that tested positive for marijuana.
McGovern and Walker were both referred for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. McGovern was also referred for possession of methamphetamine.
Ryan Richard Halverson, 38, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for resisting an officer and disorderly conduct after an Aug. 17 incident at a Superior Avenue residence.
Police responded to a report that Halverson was being loud and belligerent. The report says Halverson was visibly intoxicated and agitated when police arrived.
When Halverson wouldn’t give assurances he would calm down after police left, he was placed under arrest. Halverson allegedly told police, “I’m not going anywhere,” and tensed up as police attempted to apply handcuffs. Police decentralized Halverson onto a couch so he could be secured.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
