Two men have been referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for their role in distributing methamphetamine and bath salts in the city of Tomah.
Brandon Mayfield, 31, Bullhead City, Arizona, and Lucas Rodriguez, 27, Hemet, California, were both referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of bath salts and conspiracy to deliver both drugs in quantities over 50 grams,
According to the report, police were told that Mayfield and Rodriguez were regularly shipping methamphetamine through parcel post from California to addresses provided by a local contact. A witness described multiple five-figure transactions that brought methamphetamine into the area.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Nicole Schmidt, 43, Tomah, was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for slapping and verbally abusing a mentally disabled adult after a Jan. 13 incident.
Schmidt was referred for battery to an adult at risk. A witness told police that Schmidt ordered the victim, an adult the report says has the mental capabilities of a nine-year-old, to get her “fat lazy ass out of bed” before ripping the blankets in the victim’s bed. Schmidt ordered the victim to take a medication and allegedly threatened to shove it down her throat if she refused.
The witness said Schmidt grabbed the victim by the front of the shirt, shook her and slapped her on the right cheek. The witness said she then intervened to stop the abuse.
Rashad Shaquille Riley, 24, La Crosse, was referred to the district attorney for marijuana possession after a Jan. 19 traffic stop.
A witness reported a vehicle driven by Riley operating erratically, and police identified Riley’s vehicle pulling into a convenience store on West Clifton Street. The report says Riley stepped from the vehicle and was cleaning the vehicle’s windshield when approached by police.
Riley consented to a search of his person, and police found a large pair of scissors and toys gun before placing Riley in handcuffs. The search continued, and police allegedly found five marijuana roaches.
Riley has bond conditions from La Crosse and Jackson counties, which triggered a bail jumping referral.
Aaron Michael Kleiser, 27, Oshkosh, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition from Winnebago County requiring absolute sobriety.
Eric L. Mathison, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. Police and Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to a Jan. 18 call of a man lying on the floor at The Breakroom. A bartender said he served Mathison a beer and vodka with ice.
Due to Mathison’s medical condition, police were unable to administer a preliminary breath test, and Mathison was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital.
Curtis M. Ziems, 42, Wilton, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after at Jan. 11 incident at Tomah Memorial Hospital.
Police responded to report that Ziems, a patient in the emergency room, was belligerent, profane and threatening. When police arrived, Ziems was exiting a room wrapped in a blanket. He reportedly asked a police officer if he believed in God and said hospital staff was treating him like a “jackass.” He then lowered himself to the floor and appeared in pain.
The report says Ziems continued to be loud and belligerent as police escorted him into an unoccupied room. He demanded an MRI, which could only be done on an outpatient basis and then agreed to an X-ray. After a nurse reviewed the X-Ray, Ziems was cleared for transport to the Monroe County Jail.
Ziems was also referred for bail jumping.
Steven David Linenberg, 28, Elroy, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a Jan. 11 traffic stop.
Shortly after 2 a.m., police detected a vehicle driven by Linenberg traveling 40 mph in a 30 mph zone on East Clifton Street. Police followed the vehicle, which crossed the centerline shortly before the road became a divided highway and continued eastbound in the westbound side of the median. Police initiated a traffic stop, and Linenberg came to a stop on the median side. Another officer arrived to provide emergency lighting.
The report says Linenberg appeared confused when told he was driving on the wrong side of traffic. He told police he had consumed two beers. He exited the car and had difficulty walking, according to the report.
Linenberg reportedly failed a field sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .211.
Michael Lee Peters, 46, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. He was pulled over after police ran a registration check on his moving vehicle Jan. 12.
Marah Kourtney-Mae Mendoza, 22, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for drug charges.
Police were called to a Dogwood Lane residence on an unrelated call. Mendoza turned over a baggie of methamphetamine that she said another person left at the residence. When police informed Mendoza there would be search of the residence, she reportedly admitted she had marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her bedroom.
Mendoza was referred for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Y. Roby, 28, Milwaukee, was referred to the district attorney for retail theft.
A witness told police that Roby loaded a cart full of items from Walmart into a minivan that pulled from the parking lot Jan. 12 shortly before 4 a.m. Video confirmed that Roby pushed a cart with two red totes past the final point of sale. Items inside the tote were valued at $1,750.
Roby was a passenger in the minivan that was pulled over short time later on Interstate 90 near Oakdale. Police recovered the two totes, and the driver Abraham T. Schull, 34, Milwaukee, was arrested for a parole/probation hold.
Jordan D. Westphal, 27, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for operating after revocation/drunk driving-related. The report says police determined Westphal was driving outside the hours established by his occupational license.
Donald James Lozano, 42, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a Jan. 13 traffic stop.
Police pulled over a southbound vehicle driven by Lozano on North Glendale Avenue for displaying a torn and unreadable temporary license plate. Lozano pulled his vehicle into a parking lot and stopped. Police detected the odor of marijuana in the vehicle, and Lozano had reddish eyes, according to the report.
Police searched Lozano and allegedly found a baggie with nine grams of marijuana and a marijuana pipe.
Diane Crockett, 64, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct after a Jan. 13 disturbance.
Police were called to a Stoughton Avenue address shortly after 8:30 p.m. after a witness reported a loud argument during which one woman pushed another. Police approached the residence, where a woman told police that Crockett shoved her into a chair. The woman also said Crockett was “ravaging around” cabinets in the apartment.
Police searched the cabinets and allegedly found a metal spoon with a burned underside that police believe was used to smoke crack.
Crockett was also referred for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Calvin Thomas Tappa, 41, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving.
Police observed a vehicle driven by Tappa Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. accelerate quickly from a southbound stop sign at West Juneau Street and McLean Avenue. Police followed the vehicle through several more quick accelerations before initiating a traffic stop on East Logan Street.
The report says Tappa exited the vehicle and refused repeated commands to get back inside. He also refused to identify himself. After police threatened to apply a Taser, Tappa finally put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.
Police smelled the odor of intoxicants coming from Tappa and conducted a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood alcohol level of .143, above the limit of .08.
Tappa was also referred for obstructing an officer.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
