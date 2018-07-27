A 26-year-old Sparta woman was referred to the Monroe County District Attorney for multiple charges after an incident at a McLean Avenue residence.
After police arrived, a witness said Crystal A. Pharis had taken a handful of medications, entered a bathroom and closed the door. She complied with an order to open the door and began wandering around the room, according to the report. Based on her erratic behavior, police decided to transport her to Tomah Memorial Hospital.
During transport, the report says Pharis attempted to kick an officer in the head and later tried to unscrew a cap on a soda bottle that belonged to an officer, which caused the bottle’s contents to spill. Pharis had to be restrained while being examined in the emergency room and was later transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.
Pharis was referred for attempted battery to a police officer, theft, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
In other Tomah Police Department news:
Isaac Alan Antone, 23, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for battery and disorderly conduct after a July 14 incident.
Police were called to a West Clifton Street address address shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a report of a physical disturbance during which a neighbor said a woman could be heard yelling, “help.” The report says the woman was visibly upset and hyperventilating. She was initially uncooperative but later said Antone slammed her head against the steps and left her with a headache. She said Antone also struck her five times in the face.
Antone told police the woman was “acting crazy” and denied assaulting her. He has a bond condition with a 9 p.m. curfew, and since the Clifton Street address wasn’t the address on his bond, he was also referred for bail jumping. It was the second time in three days that Antone was referred for violating the curfew. Police located him at the same address July 11 shortly before 3 a.m.
Austin Lee Moore, 22, no address listed, was referred to the district attorney for trespass after police responded to a suspicious person report July 14 at Lark Inn. Police apprehended a man who was identified as “Austin Moore of Minnesota.” He said he was homeless and didn’t own a cell phone, but police found a cell phone while searching him.
The report says Moore attempted to run away after police ordered him to put his hands behind his back. He continued to resist, and the report says police delivered a knee strike and closed fist strike in order to gain compliance and apply the handcuffs.
Moore was also referred for obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Michael Todd Jackson, 50, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for bail jumping. He is accused of violating a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .126.
Troy Daniel Wallace, 30, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for disorderly conduct. He is accused of throwing a beer can during a July 15 argument at a Mark Avenue residence. He has a bond condition that prohibits him from consuming alcohol, which triggered a bail jumping referral. A preliminary breath test recorded a blood-alcohol level of .141.
Nathan Jason Randall, 18, Tomah, was referred to the district attorney for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping after a July 15 traffic stop.
Police initiated the stop after a license plate check came back with the owner having a suspended driver’s license. Randall, who wasn’t the car’s owner, told police he didn’t have a license and had borrowed the car to transport the owner’s belongings. The report says police detected the odor of marijuana and that a search of Randall allegedly found a glass smoking pipe with burned marijuana residue.
Randall was on bond from Juneau County, which triggered the bail jumping referral.
Terrence-Joseph Daniel Nowak, 27, Hillsboro, was referred to the district attorney for second-offense drunk driving after a July 15 traffic stop.
Police pulled over Nowak shortly after 2:30 a.m. after police could hear excessively loud music coming from his vehicle. The report says Nowak had glassy eyes and drawn-out speech and smelled of intoxicants. He told police he had consumed one or two drinks.
After a field sobriety test, Nowak refused a preliminary breath test, according to the report. He was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital for a blood draw.
Taylor C. Askew, 63, and Marcus Wayne Anderson, 34, both of Tomah, were referred to the district attorney after police were called to a disturbance July 10.
Police were advised that two men were arguing in the parking lot of a laundromat and that one had pulled a machete. Both had left by the time police arrived, but police were able to catch up with Askew a short time later and saw the machete in his truck. Askew told police that Anderson challenged him to a fight, and a witness said the two “had some bad blood from long ago.”
Anderson was also detained by police a short time later. He denied being involved in the incident and said he didn’t want to discuss anything about it. The report says he refused to provide his identity to police.
Askew was referred for disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon. Anderson was referred for obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
