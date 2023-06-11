TOMAH — The Chippewa Falls Post 77 senior legion baseball team opened the season by taking two games from Tomah on Sunday by scores of 10-1 and 10-0.

Kaiden Proffitt and Devan Bush had two hits apiece for Post 77 in game one with Proffitt doubling and driving in four. Brecken Boisvert scored three runs, Noah Duex scored twice and Jackson Gugel drove in two.

Boisvert earned the win in game one in pitching six innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out four and scattering five hits and four walks.

An eight-run third inning helped Post 77 take control of the second game to earn the shutout win in five innings. Gugel tripled, drove in two, scored twice and walked three times, Proffitt doubled and drove in two and Boisvert scored twice and doubled for Post 77 (2-0).

Proffitt started and tossed four scoreless innings, striking out six while allowing one hit and two walks before Lucas Logslett threw a scoreless fifth inning.

Post 77 hosts Baldwin in a doubleheader on Tuesday before playing a tournament in River Falls next weekend.

