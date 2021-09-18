Potts, defense lead rout

BOULDER, Colo. — Trey Potts ran for three touchdowns, the University of Minnesota football team’s swarming defense held Colorado to just 63 total yards and the Gophers won their 21st straight nonconference game by beating the Buffaloes 30-0 on Saturday.

This marked the first time Colorado (1-2) has been shut out at Folsom Field since Nov. 3, 2012, against Stanford. The last nonconference team to shut out Colorado in Boulder was LSU on Sept. 15, 1979, according to research by the school.

Wearing shiny gold helmets, the Gophers defense certainly sparkled. They sacked Colorado QB Brendon Lewis four times and held the Buffaloes offense to no passing plays of more than 15 yards or any runs longer than 10. Colorado had just 7 total yards in the first half and couldn’t get anything going in the second half, either. The Buffaloes finished with minus-19 yards on the ground.

Minnesota also forced two turnovers — one on a fumble from Lewis and another when Dimitri Stanley muffed a punt.

The Gophers (2-1) made it a memorable afternoon for P.J. Fleck, who was coaching in his 100th career game. He’s now 58-42 overall, including 28-20 in five seasons with Minnesota.

They finished with a 441-63 total-yards edge.