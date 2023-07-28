WEST SALEM — Residents of the village of West Salem were hit hard by a thunderstorm that whipped through the Coulee Region on Friday evening, with trees down and power outages reported east of La Crosse.

The storm system moved southeast through western Wisconsin, brushing the Eau Claire area and through Trempealeau and parts of Jackson and La Crosse counties and then moved quickly into Vernon and Richland counties.

Meanwhile, along the Black River at Copeland Park, the Loggers game was only slightly interrupted by rain.

Egg-size and golf ball-size hail was reported in some areas. Local meteorologists warned of wind bursts approaching 70-80 mph.

In West Salem, the storm was almost over before it began, lasting about 10-15 minutes around 8 p.m., but it left a wake of downed trees and homes without power.

