Prairie du Chien High School football coach Cory Koenig fully understands the talent he has in junior Blake Thiry.

The challenge Koenig is taking on this season is using Thiry to challenge opposing defenses more than ever as the Blackhawks try to build on the experience of qualifying for the WIAA Division 5 state semifinals last season.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder had a lot to do with that success in several aspects, but Koenig is trying to add to that list this fall. He did in Week 1, and it helped Prairie du Chien knock off Aquinas 16-12.

“If we can use him all over the field and not just at tight end, it makes us a lot more dimensional, and I thought our plan worked pretty well on Friday night,” said Koenig, whose team plays at Darlington on Friday. “We want to try and get him 20 or 22 touches a game, but we don’t want them to all be straight handoffs up the middle.

“We ran two or three jets, we ran two or three (isolations), we gave him two or three tosses and threw a couple bubbles and directs to him. We want to open the field for other guys, and we want to force the defense to react.”

It all added up to 18 touches that led to 102 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards. That’s 9.6 yards per play. Thiry also had a 32-yard touchdown run that got the Blackhawks on the board after they fell into a 12-0 hole in the second quarter.

Thiry was a known commodity as a sophomore and finished that season with 698 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches. The Blackhawks were also set in the backfield with players like Rhett Koenig and Ty Wagner, but both are now gone.

Koenig is wrestling for the University of Minnesota, and Wagner moved to Stoughton, Wis. That created a need in the backfield for a program that has 30 players in the sophomore, junior and senior classes.

“I think a big thing for him over the summer was to work on his hands a little bit and route-running ability,” Koenig said. “He was good for us last year and got better during the season, and I can use Brodhead(/Juda) as an example.

“They didn’t really honor him (during the regular season) and just kind of looked at him as a guy on our team. We won that game because of Blake (and his eight catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns). We played them again during Level 3 (of the playoffs), and they bracketed him and jammed him and had two guys on him all night long, and that opened things up for other guys (in a 14-6 victory).”

Thiry is also a state wrestling medalist and has been part of two straight team state qualifiers. He was also a state medalist in the Division 2 300-meter hurdles and triple jump at the WIAA state track and field meet in June.

Hitching your wagon to a player of that caliber sure seems to make sense.

While creating a bigger footprint offensively, Thiry will also be expected to remain a daunting figure defensively. He plays as an outside linebacker/defensive end and made nine tackles behind the line, forced and recovered three fumbles and intercepted two passes as a sophomore.

He expects that impact to grow as a junior.

“His mindset is different than a lot of kids,” Koenig said of Thiry. “I can drive by on a summer evening, and he’s out playing catch with anyone who will play catch with him or he’s long snapping.

“That’s the thing that stands out to be about him is he’s good, and he knows he’s good, but he wants to get better and take it to the next level.”