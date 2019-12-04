Prairie du Chien man sentenced to 15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter

Prosecutors said an autopsy wasn't able to pinpoint if the fatal blow came from the fall or the flurry punches and kicks that followed. The state argued the number of strikes showed an intent to kill.

“Why did they continue to beat him?” Elmer Hansen asked during his victim impact statement Tuesday.

“We were totally devastated by the jury decision … what didn’t the jury see?”

Elmer said Adam’s attitude is “outrageous.” He said he observed the defendant smiling and laughing during court proceedings.

“You’re going to think it’s really funny when you get attacked in prison, which I’m hoping and praying happens,” Elmer said. “What kind of person does this to another person … you know when to quit and enough is enough.”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

David Hansen’s son, Tommy, also spoke.

He said all he has left of his father is a small box of ashes and some photographs.

“You took the only person I could rely on,” Tommy told Adam.

Tommy said one of his biggest accomplishments was graduating from high school a year early, but his father was not there to watch him walk across the stage at his graduation ceremony.