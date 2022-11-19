Prep Boys Basketball Preview: New faces eager to make impact for Stanley-Boyd

STANLEY — Many things have changed for the Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team since the Orioles battled Fall Creek to a double overtime defeat at the end of last season in a de facto Western Cloverbelt Conference title game.

Stanley-Boyd has a new coach for the first time in more than a decade and will have a largely new roster hit the court this winter.

Dakota Nichols takes over as the leader of the program after longtime coach Tom Hause stepped down after the end of last season. The Orioles finished 16-9 overall and second to the Crickets in the conference standings while advancing to the Division 3 regional finals.

But many of the faces that guided Stanley-Boyd to a strong season from the bench and on the court are now gone, and a new group is eager to make its own mark.

“They’re extremely hard working,” Nichols said of the team. “We’ve got a lot of speed on this team. Not a lot of height but a lot of speed. So we’ll see how it goes. We lack varsity experience, but I feel very confident with our skill that we can compete with anybody in the conference.”

The lone returning starter from a season ago is junior Henry Hoel. The 6-foot-6 Hoel offers some rare height for the Orioles and plenty of skill after averaging 11 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in his sophomore campaign.

“He brings a lot to the table,” Nichols said of Hoel. “His height, his length, he can create his own shot off the dribble. He’s definitely going to be the focal point in our offense. We’re definitely going to run our offense around him.”

Senior guard Logan Burzynski (1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg) and junior guard Landon Karlen (4.3 ppg, 2.7 rpg) were key contributors off the bench for Stanley-Boyd a season and will take on a bigger share of the scoring load this winter. But beyond those three, the lineup has little other varsity experience coming into the year. Seniors Dominic Raffetto and Dylan Goebel and junior Haydn Gustafson will join Riley Weltzin, JJ Heller and Brett Kroeplin in the lineup.

“We’re going to definitely go up-tempo to beat guys up the floor and really just force the action on defense as well and try to get some turnovers and not to play in a half-court set too much,” Nichols said.

Nichols is a Stanley-Boyd graduate, played for Hause in the early 2010s and is excited for the opportunity to take over his alma mater. With the team having so much inexperience to start the year, Nichols is focused on improvement as the Orioles look to compete in the always-tough Western Cloverbelt.

“I’m just looking for them to get better every single day — with our conditioning, with our being able to finish at the rim,” Nichols said. “A lot of these guys they’re brand new to the varsity level so getting up to game speed is going to be a huge factor for us as well.”

Stanley-Boyd will play seven nonconference games before opening Western Cloverbelt action at Osseo-Fairchild on Dec. 13. The Orioles start next weekend with two games at the Wausau West tournament on Nov. 25 and 26. Elk Mound comes to town on Nov. 29 before Neillsville makes the trip to Stanley-Boyd on Dec. 1.

Starting with that league opener against the Thunder, Stanley-Boyd plays seven of 10 games on the road in December and January before closing the regular season with six of eight at home.

“They’re a young team that is kind of playing with a chip on their shoulder,” Nichols said. “Last year, we had four senior starters that accounted for about 70% of our total points. So nobody in the conference really knows any of the kids that are on the team other than maybe Henry, Logan and Landon.

“So they’re really excited to show everybody who they are.”

Schedule November—25 and 26, at Wausau West tournament; 29, Elk Mound. December—1, Neillsville; 6, Altoona; 8, at St. Croix Falls; 10, Elmwood City at UW-Stout; 13, at Osseo-Fairchild; 16, Fall Creek; 22, at Cadott; 28, at Arcadia. January—3, Thorp; 6, at McDonell; 12, at Eau Claire Regis; 17, at Bloomer; 20, Osseo-Fairchild; 26, at Fall Creek; 31, Cadott. February—3, at Thorp; 9, McDonell; 14, Eau Claire Regis; 17, Bloomer; 20, Marathon; 23 or 25, Cloverbelt Crossover.