Prep Boys Golf Division 2 State: McDonell/Eau Claire Regis' Biskupski ties for 29th place

KOHLER — McDonell/Eau Claire Regis junior golfer Ben Biskupski finished in a three-way tie for 29th place at the Division 2 state boys golf tournament which concluded on Tuesday afternoon at the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valley Course.

Biskupski shot a 24-over 168 to finish in a three-way tie with Dominican's Thanathat Sukprasert and Edgerton's Caleb Kern for the spot. Biskupski shot a 13-over 85 on the second day of the tournament after opening competition with an 11-over 83 in Monday's opening round.

On the day Biskupski had nine pars, six bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey on the par 4 18th hole to round out his day and tournament.

Biskupski was making his second appearance at the Division 2 state tournament after qualifying last season when the event was held at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells. In 2021, Biskupski finished in 20th place after shooting a 21-over 165.

Winneconne's Winston Knobloch finished in first place individually after shooting a 3-over 147 to earn a two-shot victory over Antigo's Joe Volpentesta. Berlin's Tyler Johnson finished in third place with a 6-over 150.

Edgewood Sacred Heart won the team championship with a 49-over 625, 10 strokes ahead of Appleton Xavier at 59-over 635.

