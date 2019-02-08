The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and WIAA released on Friday an updated version for football-only conference realignment plan for 2020, and a couple of Coulee Region conferences will be changing from the initial plan.
The decision of Kickapoo/La Farge, Wonewoc-Center/Weston and North Crawford in November to become 8-man programs made the most drastic local changes to the Ridge and Valley Conference.
De Soto, Boscobel, Wauzeka/Seneca, Riverdale and Ithaca remain in the new alignment, which has added Hillsboro and Highland to form a seven-team grouping,
The departure of Hillsboro leaves the Scenic Bluffs Conference with seven teams, and the addition of Onalaska Luther from the first proposal remains unchanged.
The other big change is a return to the Coulee Conference for Viroqua, which had been sent to the SWC. Viroqua going back to the Coulee also makes it a seven-team conference again. Altoona has been added to this plan and Durand and Mondovi removed.
A look at local conferences after Friday’s announced changes with enrollment in parentheses:
MVC: Holmen (1,137), Central (1,078), River Falls (989), Tomah (942), Onalaska (917), Sparta (835), Logan (796), West Salem (506).
Coulee: Black River Falls (518), G-E-T (423), Altoona (421), Viroqua (365), Arcadia (361), Westby (339), Aquinas (289).
Scenic Bluffs: Necedah (227), Onalaska Luther (222), Brookwood (200), Cashton (187), Bangor (177), New Lisbon (172), Royall (156).
Dairyland: C-CF (224), Whitehall (222), Melrose-Mindoro (202), Augusta (194), Eleva-Strum (178), Blair-Taylor (170), Independence/Gilmanton (163), Pepin/Alma (117).
Ridge and Valley: Boscobel (233), Wauzeka/Seneca (198), Hillsboro (154), Riverdale (152), De Soto (152), Ithaca (130), Highland (82).
SWC: River Valley (430), Platteville (430), Dodgeville (421), Brodhead/Juda (413), Richland Center (386), Prairie du Chien (365), New Glarus/Monticello (360).