agate

Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 2

  • 0

Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 2

Standings

Big Rivers

W-L W-L

Chippewa Falls 0-0 1-0

Eau Claire Memorial 0-0 1-0

Hudson 0-0 1-0

New Richmond 0-0 1-0

River Falls 0-0 1-0

Eau Claire North 0-0 0-1

Menomonie 0-0 0-1

Superior 0-0 0-1

Thursday’s Games

D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls

Onalaska at Menomonie

Stevens Point at Hudson

Friday’s Games

Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan

Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central

Rice Lake at Superior

Ellsworth at New Richmond

Holmen at River Falls

Central Wisconsin West (8-man)

W-L W-L

Bruce 0-0 0-0

Cornell 0-0 0-0

Lake Holcombe 0-0 0-0

McDonell 0-0 0-0

New Auburn 0-0 0-0

Prairie Farm 0-0 0-0

Thursday’s Game

Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce

Friday’s Games

McDonell at Greenwood

Cornell at Athens

Gilman at Lake Holcombe

Owen-Withee at New Auburn

Thorp at Prairie Farm

Cloverbelt

W-L W-L

Durand 0-0 1-0

Eau Claire Regis 0-0 1-0

Fall Creek 0-0 1-0

Mondovi 0-0 1-0

Elk Mound 0-0 0-1

Neillsville/Granton 0-0 0-1

Osseo-Fairchild 0-0 0-1

Stanley-Boyd 0-0 0-1

Thursday’s Game

Loyal at Neillsville/Granton

Friday’s Games

Stanley-Boyd at Marathon

Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer

Saint Croix Falls at Elk Mound

Durand at Prescott

Fall Creek at Augusta

Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona

Osceola at Mondovi

Dunn-St. Croix

W-L W-L

Boyceville 0-0 1-0

Cadott 0-0 1-0

Clear Lake 0-0 1-0

Colfax 0-0 1-0

Glenwood City 0-0 1-0

Turtle Lake 0-0 1-0

Elmwood/Plum City 0-0 0-1

Spring Valley 0-0 0-1

Thursday’s Game

Pittsville at Cadott

Friday’s Games

Eleva-Strum at Colfax

Cameron at Boyceville

Blair-Taylor at Elmwood/Plum City

Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Bangor at Turtle Lake

Webster at Clear Lake

Barron at Glenwood City

Heart O’North

W-L W-L

Cumberland 0-0 1-0

Northwestern 0-0 1-0

Saint Croix Falls 0-0 1-0

Spooner 0-0 1-0

Barron 0-0 0-1

Bloomer 0-0 0-1

Cameron 0-0 0-1

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0 0-1

Friday’s Games

Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer

Cameron at Boyceville

Cumberland at Ladysmith

Grantsburg at Saint Croix Falls

Somerset at Northwestern

Spooner at Hayward

Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Barron at Glenwood City

Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)

W-L W-L

Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 0-0

Athens 0-0 0-0

Gilman 0-0 0-0

Greenwood 0-0 0-0

Owen-Withee 0-0 0-0

Thorp 0-0 0-0

Thursday’s Game

Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce

Friday’s Games

McDonell at Greenwood

Cornell at Athens

Gilman at Lake Holcombe

Owen-Withee at New Auburn

Thorp at Prairie Farm

