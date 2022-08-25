Prep Football Stats and Standings — Week 2
Standings
Big Rivers
W-L W-L
Chippewa Falls 0-0 1-0
Eau Claire Memorial 0-0 1-0
Hudson 0-0 1-0
New Richmond 0-0 1-0
River Falls 0-0 1-0
Eau Claire North 0-0 0-1
Menomonie 0-0 0-1
Superior 0-0 0-1
Thursday’s Games
D.C. Everest at Chippewa Falls
Onalaska at Menomonie
Stevens Point at Hudson
Friday’s Games
Eau Claire North at La Crosse Logan
Eau Claire Memorial at La Crosse Central
Rice Lake at Superior
Ellsworth at New Richmond
Holmen at River Falls
Central Wisconsin West (8-man)
W-L W-L
Bruce 0-0 0-0
Cornell 0-0 0-0
Lake Holcombe 0-0 0-0
McDonell 0-0 0-0
New Auburn 0-0 0-0
Prairie Farm 0-0 0-0
Thursday’s Game
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce
Friday’s Games
McDonell at Greenwood
Cornell at Athens
Gilman at Lake Holcombe
Owen-Withee at New Auburn
Thorp at Prairie Farm
Cloverbelt
W-L W-L
Durand 0-0 1-0
Eau Claire Regis 0-0 1-0
Fall Creek 0-0 1-0
Mondovi 0-0 1-0
Elk Mound 0-0 0-1
Neillsville/Granton 0-0 0-1
Osseo-Fairchild 0-0 0-1
Stanley-Boyd 0-0 0-1
Thursday’s Game
Loyal at Neillsville/Granton
Friday’s Games
Stanley-Boyd at Marathon
Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer
Saint Croix Falls at Elk Mound
Durand at Prescott
Fall Creek at Augusta
Osseo-Fairchild at Altoona
Osceola at Mondovi
Dunn-St. Croix
W-L W-L
Boyceville 0-0 1-0
Cadott 0-0 1-0
Clear Lake 0-0 1-0
Colfax 0-0 1-0
Glenwood City 0-0 1-0
Turtle Lake 0-0 1-0
Elmwood/Plum City 0-0 0-1
Spring Valley 0-0 0-1
Thursday’s Game
Pittsville at Cadott
Friday’s Games
Eleva-Strum at Colfax
Cameron at Boyceville
Blair-Taylor at Elmwood/Plum City
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Bangor at Turtle Lake
Webster at Clear Lake
Barron at Glenwood City
Heart O’North
W-L W-L
Cumberland 0-0 1-0
Northwestern 0-0 1-0
Saint Croix Falls 0-0 1-0
Spooner 0-0 1-0
Barron 0-0 0-1
Bloomer 0-0 0-1
Cameron 0-0 0-1
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0-0 0-1
Friday’s Games
Eau Claire Regis at Bloomer
Cameron at Boyceville
Cumberland at Ladysmith
Grantsburg at Saint Croix Falls
Somerset at Northwestern
Spooner at Hayward
Spring Valley at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Barron at Glenwood City
Central Wisconsin East (8-Man)
W-L W-L
Alma Center Lincoln 0-0 0-0
Athens 0-0 0-0
Gilman 0-0 0-0
Greenwood 0-0 0-0
Owen-Withee 0-0 0-0
Thorp 0-0 0-0
Thursday’s Game
Alma Center Lincoln at Bruce
Friday’s Games
McDonell at Greenwood
Cornell at Athens
Gilman at Lake Holcombe
Owen-Withee at New Auburn
Thorp at Prairie Farm