GREEN BAY — The Colfax girls basketball team team fell to Laconia 58-35 on Thursday evening in a Division 4 state semifinal matchup at the Resch Center.

McKenna Shipman led the charge for the Vikings (21-7) with 17 points in a 6-for-16 shooting effort with four rebounds and a pair of assists. Jeanette Hydukovich added six points and five rebounds while Autumn Niggemann had five points on a perfect 2-for-2 effort shooting from the field.

Tierney Madigan led all scorers with 19 points as the 5-foot-10 junior guard shot 7-for-12 including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Molly Duel scored 13 points off the bench and just missed a double-double with nine rebounds for Laconia.

Thursday's loss was a tough end to what was a stellar season for the Vikings as the program advanced to the Division 4 state tournament for the first time since finishing runner-up in 2013. A relatively inexperienced team entering the season, the Vikings showed improvement throughout the season and used a seven-game winning streak late in the season to propel the program back to Green Bay. Colfax used strong defense and scoring led by Shipman to earn playoff wins over Unity, Cadott, Phillips and Neillsville on the way to a sectional championship.

The defense was a particularly strong in its last three playoff wins, limiting the potent Hornets, Loggers and previously unbeaten Warriors well under their season scoring averages.

Laconia (27-4) went on to beat La Crosse Aquinas 64-51 in Saturday's state championship game to win the program's first title. Chippewa Falls McDonell (Division 5), Kewaskum (Division 3), Green Bay Notre Dame (Division 2) and Kettle Moraine (Division 1) earned the state titles in their respective divisions.

The Vikings graduate two seniors Aynsley Olson and Molly Heidorn, players coach Courtney Doucette credited for helping to lead the team's defense this season. Shipman was selected to the All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team this season and chosen as the Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year with Hydukovich and Olson earning second team honors. Heidorn was named to the team as an honorable mention.

Elk Mound senior Tori Blaskowski and sophomore Ellie Schiszik were named to the first team and Mounder senior Brooke Emery was chosen to the second team. Boyceville senior Rachael Montgomery and Elk Mound senior Stella Rhude and junior Lydia Levra were named to the team as honorable mentions.

