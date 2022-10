Prep Girls Swimming: Menomonie's Thompson second in 100-yard breaststroke at Chippewa Falls

Tessa Thompson finished in second place in the 100-yard breaststroke on Tuesday to lead the Menomonie girls swimming team in a dual at Chippewa Falls.

Thompson was second with a time of one minute, 25.23 seconds to edge out Chippewa's Libby Spitz (1:25.99) for the position at Chippewa Falls' Evelyn Arnold won the race in 1:19.95.

Julianna Stewart (200 freestyle), Allison Dickman (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle), Noah Anderson (50 freestyle), Thompson (500 freestyle), the 200 freestyle relay team of Allison Dickman, Sydney Dickman, Stewart and Thompson and the 400 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Grace Edenborg, Kalyn Fisher and Stewart were also third in their respective events for the Mustangs as Chi-Hi earned a 131-39 victory in the dual.

Following a home dual against Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday, the Mustangs swim at Wausau East on Thursday and at River Falls on Tuesday, Oct. 8 before concluding the regular season with a pair of Saturday meets. The first is a last chance dive meet in Menomonie on Oct. 22 before Menomonie travels to Eau Claire Memorial for the Big Rivers Conference championships on Oct. 29.