prep roundup hou county

BOYS BASKETBALL

Merrill 42, La Crescent-Hokah 41

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Lancers were knocked off by the Bluejays in a season opener.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Dodge County 4, La Crescent-Hokah 1

KASSON, Minn. — The Lancers (2-2) scored in the third period before giving up the final three goals at Four Seasons Arena.

Wyatt Farrell scored at even strength with an assist from Sawyer Christianson to open the third and tie the score at 1 before Dodge County reclaimed the lead 93 seconds later and added to it the rest of the game.

Goaltender Collin Morken stopped 12 shots for the Lancers.

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Red Wing 1

LA CRESCENT — Cooper Carlson’s five goals led the Lancers (2-0) to a blowout victory at home against the Eagles.

Carlson’s fifth goal came with five minutes still to be played in the second period, putting La Crescent-Hokah up 10-1. The Lancers outshot Red Wing 57-10.

Wyatt Farrell and Ethan Myhre each had two goals and an assist. Colton Holzer had a goal and an assist while Alex Von Arx had a team-high three assists.