Prep Track and Field: Chi-Hi's Sandvig among state's all-time best performances with four wins dominant Big Rivers Conference Championships

MENOMONIE — Brooklyn Sandvig keeps her goals simple.

Simple goals led to historic results on Monday afternoon.

The Chi-Hi junior set four Big Rivers Conference Championships meet records by sweeping the sprint events and the long jump on Monday afternoon. All four of her performances rank 11th or better in Wisconsin state history in their respective events, according to the Wisconsin Track Online State All-Time Top 50 List.

Placing her name among the best performances in state history wasn't Sandvig's goal coming into Monday.

“I really just wanted to get a personal record, just try to see if I can lower those PRs before upcoming meets," Sandvig said. "Especially with the important meets coming up, I know that I haven’t had many track meets this season because of weather. I just wanted to have fun and breaks some PRs.”

Sandvig's day started by winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.63 seconds, smashing the previous meet mark of 12.29 set by Eau Claire North's Kary Petricka in 2019. She bested River Falls' Rebecca Randleman by nearly a second (12.60) and the performance puts her seventh in state history, .01 seconds behind Kenosha Tremper's Danielle Riggins and Milwaukee King's Amari Brown for fifth all time. Soon after she jumped to victory in the long jump with a best leap of 19-feet, 5.5-inches to break the meet record of 18-3.5 previous set by Hudson's Maddie Nelson in 2016. That jump places her 11th on the all-time leaderboard in the event, according to Wisconsin Track Online.

Sandvig's third win of the day came in the 400 — the event she won a Division 1 state championship in last June. Sandvig cruised to the victory in the one-lap race, winning in 54.59 to finish nearly four seconds in front of second-place Eliana Sheplee of Rice Lake (58.55) and best the previous meet record held by River Falls' Katie Kolpin by more than three seconds (57.91 set in 1998). The effort bests her personal best mark of 55.32 set at the Willard Hanson Invitational in La Crosse on May 5 and places her fifth all-time, one-hundreth of a second behind Sussex Hamilton's Bianca Stubler for her performance at the 2017 state finals.

The final win of the day for Sandvig came in the 200 with a time of 23.97 to best Sheplee by more than two seconds (26.36) and smash the previous mark of 25.44 set by Eau Claire North's Laura Diers set in 2001. That time is seventh on the all-time leaderboard and almost a half second faster than the hand timed 24.44 she posted at last Tuesday's McDonell Outdoor meet.

Mother Nature's temperamental nature has led to many of Chi-Hi's scheduled meets this spring getting canceled. So on a day which featured pleasant temperatures in the upper 60s and a solid wind blowing at her back down the front stretch, Sandvig made the most of it.

“Now that a lot of our meets have been canceled I’ve been taking more of these meets as in I really just need to drill down what I got and just give it my all," Sandvig said.

Sandvig felt Monday's meet was one of the best she's competed in during her high school career. But that proclamation had little to do with the performances she put down and more with the camaraderie and fun she had talking with her fellow competitors throughout the day.

"I love meeting all the people I get to race against because we always have good chit-chat conversation before we race and its fun to meet people and at the end of the day it’s really just how good did I run?” Sandvig said.

Sandvig was joined in victory on Monday by Brayden Warwick and Lukas Wagner. Warwick swept the boys hurdles events by winning the 110 and 300 races and Wagner took the top spot in the 1,600.

The senior Warwick started his day by edging out Menomonie's Gabe Tronnier by one-hundreth of a second in the 110 finals with a time of 15.08. Warwick beat out Tronnier by .06 in the prelims in two close races between the top-two seeds in the event.

“I came to this meet knowing I was racing him today," Warwick said of facing Tronnier. "(If) I beat him, I win.”

Warwick completed the sweep by besting River Falls' Isaac Carns at the front in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.93. Warwick also teamed up with Ryan Beranek, Benjamin Cihasky and Ethan Faschingbauer to take fifth in the 1,600 and after advancing to state in both hurdles events last season, Warwick is doing all he can to make a return trip to La Crosse.

“I’m just trusting the process with training and everything, eating good and getting the rest that I need right now," Warwick said.

Wagner had a close victory of his own in the 1,600 as he edged Menomonie's Jude Ogden by less than a half second in winning in 4:28.97 with Ogden in the runner-up spot at 4:29.44. The senior Wagner also finished third in the 3,200. Christian Crumbaker had a strong day in the jumps for the Chi-Hi boys by taking second place in the triple jump with a best leap of 42-10.5 as Menomonie's Jayden Williams set a new meet record with his winning leap of 45-6. Crumbaker was also sixth in the long jump. The boys 3,200 relay team of Cihasky, Mason Howard, Beranek and Jake Mason took second in 8:31.30 as Eau Claire Memorial won in 8:19.79.

Cihasky and Howard were third and fifth, respectively, in the 800 while Ethan Faschingbauer finished fifth in the 400. Two boys relays finished sixth with the 800 team of Jackson Bohland, Mason Von Haden, Landon Iverson and Samuel Peterson and the 400 team of Bohland, Von Haden, Iverson and Gabe Vargas and Thomas Clary came home sixth in the shot put.

Anna Ebner finished fourth in the high jump for the Chi-Hi girls team and Natalie Schueller tied for fourth in the pole vault. Ava Reuter placed near the top in both throw events by taking fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus. The girls 800 relay team of Olivia Sedlacek, Taylor Mosher, Ava Krista and Abby Tomczak was fifth and the same four girls teamed up to finish sixth in the 400 relay.

Abby Merconti took sixth in the 800 and 1,600, Grace Gugel finished sixth in the pole vault and Riley Hinke came home sixth in the triple jump. The 3,200 relay team of Susan Bergeman, Ireland McQuillan, Noelle Simetkosky and Addison Seaholm was also sixth.

The New Richmond boys won the Big Rivers team championship with 145 points as Chi-Hi was fourth with 87.5. Hudson claimed the girls championship with 147 points and Chi-Hi was fifth with 85.5 points.

The Cardinals open the Division 1 postseason with regionals next Monday in Hudson.

