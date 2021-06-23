Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chippewa Falls' Sandvig takes the spotlight as one of state's top sprinters

Throughout the season Sandvig said she doesn't pay too much attention to the times she and others put down.

“I try not to focus on times but I do here and there look at them and compare and think about what I need to do for the upcoming race," Sandvig said.

Sandvig has elevated her game in recent weeks, putting up better times and distances as the competition as increased. Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said that is a reflection of the competitive nature the sophomore possesses.

“I think as the competition gets closer she is going to even run faster. She’s super competitive," Nette said. "So I think down at state when she has somebody right on her tail it’s just going to push her that much harder.”

Wauwatosa East senior Jetta Mays is the top qualifier in the 200 and second to Sandvig in the 100, Waunakee senior Sarah Bova is close behind Sandvig in the 400 and Wisconsin Lutheran junior Jaiah Hopf and Sauk Prairie senior Ruby Sandeman are just ahead of Sandvig in the long jump and will be names to keep an eye on Saturday.