Prep Track and Field Division 1 State: Chippewa Falls' Sandvig takes the spotlight as one of state's top sprinters

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — If you don't know who Brooklyn Sandvig is by now, you'll probably know by the end of the weekend.
The Chi-Hi sophomore has stormed onto the prep track and field scene this spring as one of the top sprinters in the state and enters Saturday's Division 1 state championships at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in La Crosse seeded among the best in the state in all four of her events.
Sandvig will be in action in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter sprints as well as the long jump and is seeded third or better in each and the top seed in the 100 and 400. The sophomore stormed onto the scene by setting two school records in her first varsity competition at the end of April in Menomonie where she set new school marks for the 200 and 400. Her freshman season was wiped out amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic but the sophomore wasted no time in establishing herself as one of the top sprinters in the state.
She capped a dominant regular season by winning her four state-qualifying events at the Big Rivers Conference Championships on June 7 in Hudson, setting three conference and school records in the process of her dominant regular season. Four regional and sectional titles followed as she enters state not only seeded highly, but with some of the state's best performances in those events according to the Wisconsin Girls High School Division 1 Honor Roll. Sandvig has the top long jump (19-2¾) distance and is second-best in the 100 (12.01) and 400 (55.7) and third-best in the 200 (25.07).
Throughout the season Sandvig said she doesn't pay too much attention to the times she and others put down.
“I try not to focus on times but I do here and there look at them and compare and think about what I need to do for the upcoming race," Sandvig said.
Sandvig has elevated her game in recent weeks, putting up better times and distances as the competition as increased. Chi-Hi coach Becky Nette said that is a reflection of the competitive nature the sophomore possesses.
“I think as the competition gets closer she is going to even run faster. She’s super competitive," Nette said. "So I think down at state when she has somebody right on her tail it’s just going to push her that much harder.”
Wauwatosa East senior Jetta Mays is the top qualifier in the 200 and second to Sandvig in the 100, Waunakee senior Sarah Bova is close behind Sandvig in the 400 and Wisconsin Lutheran junior Jaiah Hopf and Sauk Prairie senior Ruby Sandeman are just ahead of Sandvig in the long jump and will be names to keep an eye on Saturday.
Sandvig could compete as many as six times with preliminaries and finals in the 100, 200 to go with straight-to-finals efforts in the 400 and long jump so preparation and maintenance before and during competition will be key. But as the sophomore looks to cap her eye-opening first season of high school track, her coach believes she has more to give come Saturday.