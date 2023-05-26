Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CAMERON — Colfax's Jeanette Hydukovich and Boyceville's Caden Wold and Haylie Rasmussen captured Division 3 sectional track and field championships on Thursday.

Hydukovich is heading to the state track and field championships in La Crosse after winning the girls discus with a top toss of 125-feet, 5-inches to beat out Drummond's Nora Skoraczewski (120-1) for first place. Hydukovich finished third in the discus a year ago and was sixth in the shot put. The Colfax junior also finished fifth in the shot put with a toss of 34-9.25, one spot away from advancing to state as Mondovi's Emily Van Riper (35-4) was fourth.

Wold earned the chance to try to improve upon last year's third place finish at state in the long jump after capturing the sectional title in the event with a top leap of 22-6.75 to edge out Chetek-Weyerhaeuser's Lawson Davis (22-3.5) and Drummond's Clayton Bjork (22-1.5). Wold was also fifth in the triple jump on Thursday.

Like Hydukovich and Wold, Rasmussen is heading back to state in an event she qualified for last spring after winning the high jump clearing 5-4 to best Fall Creek's Evelyn Bergeron (5-3) and Flambeau's Emily Dean (5-2) for first.

The Colfax girls 3,200-meter relay team of Kaysen Goodell, Janica Larson, Hannah Peterson and Molly Heidorn is onto state after finishing second in 10:07.48 while Heidorn is also running two individual races following thirds in the 1,600 (5:16.18) and 3,200 (11:45.92).

Colfax senior Nick Jensen will cap his prep career in La Crosse following his fourth-place finish in the boys discus with a throw of 136-1, just behind Unity's Wyatt Kocurek (136-5) in third with Hurley's Collin Thier (149-11) winning. The Colfax boys 3,200 team of Ashton Yarrington, David Lyrek, Charlie Charbonaeu and Theo Hovde was seventh while Hovde was also 11th in the 200. Hydukovich just missed state in the shot put after taking fifth while Goodell and Peterson were sixth and 11th, respectively, in the girls 800.

Peter Wheeldon finished sixth in the 400 and eighth in the 200 preliminaries for the Boyceville boys. The Boyceville girls 1,600 relay team of Halle Tonn, Jaden Stevens, Rasmussen and Ashlyn Maska was sixth, Stevens was seventh in the 400, Abbygail Schlough tied for eighth in the pole vault and was ninth in the triple jump where Rasmussen finished 12th.

All listed Colfax and Boyceville athletes advanced to sectionals after top-four finishes at Monday's regionals in Colfax.

Fall Creek swept both team titles as the boys (57) edged Glenwood City (53) and the girls (93.5) rolled past Webster (54.5). The Colfax girls were fifth (37) and Boyceville was 16th (15.5). The Boyceville boys tied for 16th (17) and Colfax tied for 25th (7). This year's state track and field meet takes place on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.

Menomonie's Williams wins high jump title

At Schofield, Jayden Williams won the high jump at Division 1 sectionals.

Williams was first as he cleared 6-8 and will be joined at state by teammate Jaevon Berg after the sophomore cleared six feet. Williams heads back to La Crosse aiming to improve on last year's third-place finish in the high jump.

Elsewhere for the Menomonie boys Cody Pomasl was sixth in the 300 hurdles and the 400 relay team of Steele Schaefer, Ray Pember, Kellan Aure and Jack Drout was sixth and also teamed to take seventh in the 800 relay. David Brown tied for seventh in the pole vault and was seventh in the long jump while Grant Burns (1,600) and Nolan Bien (110 hurdles) also earned sevenths. Connor Norby (3,200) and Kody Kazmarek (shot put) were each eighth.

Brooklyn Hoff led the Menomonie girls by taking fifth in the 3,200. The 3,200 relay team of Danica Holcomb, Madison Lehman, Caitlyn Sorensen and Kyah Barnhart was seventh and the 1,600 team of Isabel Sorensen, Rachel Riepl, Callie Travis and Meghan Prochnow was eighth.

Marshfield (95) won the girls title and Stevens Point (133) was first in the boys team race. Menomonie boys took ninth (33.5) and Menomonie girls were 16th (7).

Elk Mound's Mueller, Miller advance in three events

At Arcadia, Grant Mueller and Keinen Miller are each onto Division 2 state in three events.

Mueller finished second in the high jump (6-0) and long jump (20-11.5) while taking third in the triple jump (41-7.25). Miller is moving on after taking third in the 200 (22.70), as a part of the 400 relay with AJ Miller, Carson Streifel and Alex Woodford (43.77) and coming home fourth in the 100 (11.37).

Ian Hazen (1,600) was fifth, Aiden Schiferl (3,200) was ninth, Streifel (200), Lucas Hanson (400) and Grant Mueller (110 hurdles) were each 10th and Hanson, Hazen, Brooks Burcaw and Miller were 14th in the 1,600 relay.

The 1,600 relay team led the girls team as Taylor Frinack, Aleya Hadenfeldt, Lydia Levra and Allie Robel were fifth and also teamed up to take sixth in the 400. Hadenfeldt was sixth in the 100, Robel (200) and Kate Mohr (100 hurdles) were seventh in their respective events while Mohr was also eighth in the high jump and 11th in the 300 hurdles.

The Elk Mound boys were eighth in team scoring with 42 points as La Crosse Logan (74.5) bested Lakeland (60). The Elk Mound girls tied Durand for 12th (17) as Osceola (103) earned the top spot.

