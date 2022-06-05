Prep Track and Field State: Colfax's Hydukovichs combine for three Division 3 podium finishes

LA CROSSE — The Hydukovich family came home from the Division 3 state track and field championships with three podium finishes as Colfax's Nathan and Jeanette Hydukovich performed well over the two-day meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Nathan finished in third place in the 400-meter dash while Jeanette earned two throw podiums as she was third in the discus and sixth in the shot put.

The senior Nathan was fourth in Friday's 400 preliminaries with a time of 50.89 seconds before improving both his place and time in Saturday's finals where he moved up to third in 50.62. Grantsburg's Chase Doornink won the race in 49.74 with Wauzeka-Steuben's Seth Bunders took second at 50.19.

The sophomore Jeanette started her weekend on Friday by taking sixth in the shot put with a distance of 37 feet, 6.25 inches as Manitowoc Lutheran's Monraye Ermis was victorious in 39-1.25. Saturday Jeanette came back to move up the standings in the discus as she unleashed a throw of 122 feet to take third behind Colby's Malayna Rieck (126-08) and Drummond's Nora Skoraczewzski (122-02).

Colfax junior Molly Heidorn finished in seventh place on Friday in the 3,200 with a time of 11:32.04. Benton-Scales Mound's Kayci Martensen won the race in 10:59.07. Heidorn came back Saturday to finish 11th in the 1,600 in 5:23.17 as Martensen won that race as well in 4:57.05.

Heidorn also teamed up with Jasmine Best, Kaysen Goodell and Hannah Peterson to finish 16th in the girls 3,200 relay with a time of 10:26.93. Boscobel took home the relay championship in 9:40.21.

Colfax senior Alex Swanson took 17th in the discus with a top toss of 126-9 as Cuba City senior Beau Kopp won the event with a best throw of 167-05.

In Division 2 competition the Elk Mound boys 3,200 relay team of Ian Hazen, Cason Pederson, Trae Schafer and Aiden Schiferl finished in 11th place with a time of 8:27.65. Shorewood ran to victory in the event with a time of 8:11.85.

