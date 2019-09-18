Tuesday was almost like a day off for the Tomah High School girls golf team.
Without the pressure of pursuing a Mississippi Valley Conference championship, The Timberwolves overwhelmed the field at the Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau Invitational at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club.
Tomah's first-place finish came one day after Tomah topped the field at the fourth MVC match of the season held at Sparta's River Run Golf Club. The Timberwolves have won three of the four MVC matches with two matches remaining. Tomah coach Tonya Gnewikow said Tuesday's match was a welcome break from the intensity of conference play.
"It was fun (at Trempealeau) because the girls played very calmly and more pressure-free," Gnewikow said. "Some the girls think 'conference, conference' because they want to win the conference title."
Nobody was close to the Timberwolves at Trempealeau, where Sophie Pokela was the medalist with an 18-hole score of 85 and led a tightly bunched group of Tomah golfers. Brin Neumann and Amelia Zingler tied for third at 87, and Sarah Peterson was one stroke behind at 88. Maddie Ewers rounded out the varsity scoring with an 98.
Tomah also had a B team that tied for third out of 10 teams. Hannah Zhu and Amelia Schanhofer both shot 96s, followed by Jayda Zhu at 99, Allie King at 108 and Hope Carlson at 112.
Team scores: Tomah A 347, Osseo-Fairchild 393, Arcadia 403, Tomah B 403, Holmen 436, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 449, Black River Falls 440, Cochrane-Fountain City 466, Nekoosa 497, La Crosse Aquinas 534.
The Timberwolves had plenty of breathing room at the MVC match, thanks to the surprise performance of Jayda Zhu, who shot a career-low 41 for nine holes and finished second out of 32 golfers.
Pokela and Zingler shot 43s and tied for third, Neumann tied for fifth with a 45, Peterson tied for seventh with a 37 and Hannah Zhu was 13th with a 55.
Onalaska's Amber Nguyen was the medalist with a two-over-par 38, but only two other Onalaska golfers broke 50.
Team scores: Tomah 172, Onalaska 183, Holmen 216, Sparta 239, Aquinas 265, La Crosse Central/La Crosse Logan incomplete.
Tomah hosts the fifth MVC match of the season Friday, Sept. 20 at Hiawatha Golf Club starting at 12:30 p.m. The Timberwolves can all but clinch the conference title with a first-place finish at Hiawatha.
The MVC season finale is Sept. 23 at Viroqua Hills Golf Club.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.