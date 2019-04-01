La Crosse County residents need to take the proper safety precautions as flood waters begin to invade shores, roads and homes.
“Fast-moving water will lead to dangerous conditions along the river,” according to a statement from the La Crosse County Emergency Management Office.
The Emergency Management Office website states that “the river is expected to rise about 15 inches this week" and that people shouldn’t ignore signs, barricades and warnings.
La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office announced closing Goose Island Park and the road leading to the campground because of floods earlier today.
Sandbag structures are the first line of defense, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
La Crosse County residents can purchase sandbags at most hardware stores but if they’re having trouble finding any, they should contact the La Crosse Fire Department for further assistance, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam said.
Sandbags, which are 14 inches wide and 24 inches long, are made of treated burlap and plastic, filled one-half to two-thirds full and should be left untied, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The fire chief also said there aren’t many road closures and future closures will be clearly marked.
For more information about, driving in water, building sand walls, flood-fighting techniques, wound management or who to contact for assistance, you the La Crosse County Emergency Management has set up this web page: www.alertlacrosse.org
