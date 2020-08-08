Northwoods League: Big 11th inning lifts Loggers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the bottom of the 11th inning to run their Northwoods League winning streak to two games on Saturday.

The Loggers tied the game at 4 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and at 5 with a run in the bottom of the 10th before battling back from allowing an unearned run in the top of the 11th in a 7-6 victory over the Green Bay Booyah.

Braiden Ward, who scored two runs, was hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch to JT Thompson in the 11th in the comeback victory. Ward also stole his 21st base of the season.

La Crosse (17-20) had six hits and committed four errors, but Green Bay managed just five hits and made seven errors.

Designated hitter Andrew Meggs was 2-for-5 to lead the Loggers, who stole three bases. Kobe Kato swiped his 22nd base and walked three times for La Crosse, which also had two of its runs scored by Kyson Donahue.

Four pitchers threw for the Loggers, and Holmen High School graduate Nevin Wall made his debut with three scoreless innings. He struck out five, walked two and didn't allow a hit in relief of starter Jayson Hibbard.