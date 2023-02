2023 Snowflake Ski Jumping Tournament US Cup

Friday, Feb. 3

(Temperatures were cool at 4 degrees Fahrenheit, with light 7 mph south winds)

Masters

First: Michael Glasder, Norge Ski Club, 237.5; Second: David Edlund, St. Paul Ski Club, 129.3; Third: Patrick Kruegel, Minneapolis Ski Club, 20.7

US Cup Female

First: Anna Zigman, Minneapolis Ski Club, 105.2

US Cup Male

First: Isak Nichols, Norge Ski Club, 190.5; Second: Shane Kocher, Norge Ski Club, 187.8; Third: Nathan Krotz, Minneapolis Ski Club, 95.9; Fourth: Liam Nichols, Norge Ski Club, 94.9

Senior

First: Patrick Gasienica, Norge Ski Club, 252.6; Second: Christian Friberg, St. Paul Ski Club, 246.8; Third: Fredrik Jevne, Norway, 239.1; Fourth: Hunter Gibson, Norge Ski Club, 158.1; Fifth: Luke Tschida, Minneapolis Ski Club, 148.3

2023 Snowflake Ski Jumping Competition

Saturday, Feb. 4

(Temperatures were 30 degrees Fahrenheit, with light 8 mph south winds)

U20 Female

First: Anna Zigman, Minneapolis Ski Club, 122.9

U20 Male

First: Isak Nichols, Norge Ski Club, 205.6; Second: Shane Kocher, Norge Ski Club, 181.3; Third: Nathan Krotz, Minneapolis Ski Club, 155.5; Fourth: Liam Nichols, Norge Ski Club, 124.4; Fifth: Karl Thompson, Cloquet Ski Club, 53.1

Masters

First: Michael Glasder, Norge Ski Club, 202.6; Second: David Edlund, St. Paul Ski Club, 125.2; Third: Patrick Kruegel, Minneapolis Ski Club, 49.1

Senior:

First: Patrick Gasienica, Norge Ski Club, 260.6; Second: Christian Friberg, St. Paul Ski Club, 244.7; Third: Fredrik Jevne, Norway, 221.4; Fourth: Flemming Dolonen Hagen, Flying Team Vikersund Norway, 212.0; Fifth: Hunter Gibson, Norge Ski Club, 174.0