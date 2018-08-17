“Alpha” (PG-13): Set during the last Ice Age, a young man is injured and must learn to survive alone in the wilderness with the help of a tamed wolf. Four stars. (Marcus)
“BlacKKKlansman” (R): Director Spike Lee tells the true story of a young African-American police detective who goes undercover to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan. Four stars. (Marcus)
“Christopher Robin” (PG): The young boy who loved embarking on adventures in the Hundred Acre Wood with a band of spirited and loveable stuffed animals has grown up and lost his way. Now it is up to his childhood friends to help him find his inner child. Three stars. (Marcus)
“Crazy Rich Asians” (PG-13): An Asian-American New Yorker’s first trip to Asia is complicated by her longtime boyfriend’s status as one of Singapore’s most desirable bachelors and his judgy mother. Four stars. (Marcus)
“Dog Days” (PG): This ensemble comedy follows the lives of multiple Los Angeles dog owners and their fluffy pals as their paths intertwine and their lives begin changing in unexpected ways. Two stars. (Marcus)
“Eighth Grade” (R): Stand-up comedian Bo Burnham, who became famous as a teen on YouTube, wrote and directed this insightful and funny movie about a shy 13-year-old girl (Elsie Fisher), raised by a single dad (Josh Hamilton) who uses her optimistic internet profile to figure out who she is. Four stars. (Rivoli)
“The Equalizer 2” (R): Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career, again playing Robert McCall, who serves as unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed. Two stars. (Rivoli)
“Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” (PG): A dream cruise turns into a nightmare for the monster family that runs Hotel Transylvania after Drac falls for the mysterious captain of the ship, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind. Two stars. (Rivoli)
“Incredibles 2” (PG): Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back, but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (Craig T. Nelson) at home with the kids to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life, including dealing with baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. Three stars. (Marcus)
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (PG-13): Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) race to rescue the dinosaurs remaining on Isla Nublar when the island’s volcano threatens an extinction-level event. Two stars. (Marcus)
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (PG-13): Meryl Streep and the other stars of the original ABBA-themed movie musical are joined by Cher as the film goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present. Three stars. (Marcus)
“The Meg” (PG-13): Jason Stratham plays a diver hired to save the crew of a deep-sea submersible from a pre-historic 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. Two stars. (Marcus)
“Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (PG-13): Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) are in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the cast with Christopher McQuarrie directing. Four stars. (Marcus)
“Ocean’s 8” (PG-13): Upon her release from prison, Debbie, the estranged sister of legendary conman Danny Ocean, puts together a team of unstoppable crooks to pull of the heist of the century. Two stars. (Rivoli)
“Slender Man” (PG-13): Teens perform a rite in a small Massachusetts town hoping to disprove a terrifying local legend. One star. (Marcus)
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” (PG-13): The “Star Wars” cinematic juggernaut digs into the backstory of rogue pilot/smuggler and reluctant hero Han Solo. Three stars. (Rivoli)
“The Spy Who Dumped Me” (R): Best friends Audrey (Mila Kunis) and Morgan (Kate McKinnon) are thrust unexpectedly into an international conspiracy when Audrey’s ex-boyfriend shows up at their apartment with a team of deadly assassins on his trail. Two stars. (Marcus)
“Unfriended: Dark Web” (R): When a 20-something finds a cache of hidden files on his new laptop, he and his friends are unwittingly thrust into the depths of the dark web, where they discover someone has been watching their every move. Two stars. (Rivoli)
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” (PG-13): This emotional and moving documentary goes beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe into the heart Fred Rogers, a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination. Four stars. (Rivoli)
