STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL

Central High School students of the month for November

Central High School students of the month for November:

Freshman

Syria Moua, student of Cong Leng Moua

Charlie Seehafer, student of Robert and Anne Seehafer

Sophomores

Roselyn Yang, student of Jacky Jai Yang and Angelina Yang

Isabella Giese, student of Eric Giese and Heidi Giese

Juniors

Cezar Popescu, student of Jason and Michelle Krug

Jacinda Yang, student of Jacky Jai Yang and Angelina Yang

Seniors

Lilith Wehrs, student of Marc Wehrs and Kristine Sandy

Sydney Lockley, student of Lori Morton-Lockley and Patrick Lockley

+7 
Cezar Popescu.png

Popescu
+7 
Charlie Seehafer.png

Seehafer
+7 
Isabella Giese.png

Giese
+7 
Jacinda Yang.png

J. Yang
+7 
Lilith Wehrs.png

Wehrs
+7 
Roselyn Yang.png

R. Yang
+7 
Sydney Lockley.png

Lockley
+7 
syria Moua.png

Moua
