Central High School students of the month for November:
Freshman
Syria Moua, student of Cong Leng Moua
Charlie Seehafer, student of Robert and Anne Seehafer
Sophomores
Roselyn Yang, student of Jacky Jai Yang and Angelina Yang
Isabella Giese, student of Eric Giese and Heidi Giese
Juniors
Cezar Popescu, student of Jason and Michelle Krug
Jacinda Yang, student of Jacky Jai Yang and Angelina Yang
Seniors
Lilith Wehrs, student of Marc Wehrs and Kristine Sandy
Sydney Lockley, student of Lori Morton-Lockley and Patrick Lockley