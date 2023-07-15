Saturday, July 15
Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival: Arts & Ideas: Acting Workshops, 1 p.m., Room 327, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
Wayward Gypsies, 6 to 10 p.m., Narrows Resort, W15010 County Road D, Chetek.
Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
Maddie Poppe with Megan Danielle, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Mabel Tainter Center For the Arts, 205 Main St. E., Menomonie.
Sunday, July 16
Nick Foytik, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., brewery nønic, 621 Fourth St. W., Menomonie.
Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 1:30 p.m., Jamf Theatre, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire.
TWERKSHOP with Avery Oja, 2 to 4 p.m., Mona Lisa Shutters Photography & Venue, 123 S. State St., Fall Creek. $50.
Eau Claire Express vs. Rochester Honkers, 2:05 p.m., Carson Park, 100 Carson Park Drive, Eau Claire.
Hymn For Her, 3 to 7 p.m., Northwoods Brewpub, 50819 W. St., Osseo.
Barnyard Stompers, 4 to 8 p.m., The Timber Inn, E4496 County Road C, Menomonie.
Thursday, July 20
Thirsty Thursday Mixology Class, 6 to 8 p.m., Dixon’s Autumn Harvest Winery, 19947 County Highway J, Chippewa Falls. $35.
Sean and Ian Okamoto, 6 to 10 p.m., The Enchanted Barn, 1543 6 1/2 Ave., Hillsdale.
Eau Claire Express vs. La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m., Carson Park, 100 Carson Park Drive, Eau Claire.
Music in the Parks: Matt Hannah, 7 to 11 p.m., Tower Park Colfax, Main Street and Hwy. 40, Colfax.
Clear Water Comedy Presents: Nick Hoff, 8 to 9:45 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $15.
Friday, July 21
Wayward Gypsies, 5 to 9 p.m., Funny Farm Flea Market & More, 885 24 1/2 St., Chetek.
Saturday, July 22
Here to Beer! Community Bike Ride, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Haymarket Plaza, 128 Graham Ave., Eau Claire. $25 to $30.
Abby Spencer, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., Jamie’s Last Resort, N10487 Co. Road G #7803, Osseo.
Chris Kroeze: Let’s Paint the Town, 3 to 7 p.m., Menomonie Bandshell, 800 Wilson Ave., Menomonie.
Eau Claire Express vs. La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m., Carson Park, 100 Carson Park Drive, Eau Claire.
J.E. Sunde and Anna Vogelzand, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., U+ME Studio, 407 Wisconsin St., Eau Claire.
Glad Rags, 8 to 11 p.m., The Plus, 208 S. Barstow St., Eau Claire. $10.
Wayward Gypsies, 8 p.m. to midnight, Shep’s Northshore Bar & Campground, N1033 WI-40, New Auburn.
For more information on any of these events, go to chippewa.com/events.