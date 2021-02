Church Notes

OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH

306 S. Main, Westby, The Rev. John Dumke, 634-4871, Outdoor Worship at 9:30 alternating between congregations. 1st and 3rd Sunday at Our Savior’s; 2nd and 4th Sunday at Skogdalen. Guidelines for outdoor worship: BYOC—Bring your own chair or car and practice physical distancing; Wear masks; Canceled when there is inclement weather. Wednesday Matins/Meditation 10 a.m.: Live on Facebook. Online Sunday Church Service 10 a.m.: Live on Facebook at Our Savior’s-Skogdalen Churches.