Church Notes

N=Nursery, HA=Handicapped Accessible, BF=Barrier Free, SS=Sunday School

Cashton Area

Bethany, Immanuel, Trinity ELCA Parish-Wide (608) 654-5236 Amanda Schultz, Pastor

Bethany Immanuel

Sun., April 3- 8:30 a.m. Worship. Wed., April 6- noon & 6:15 p.m. Trinity Parish Lenten Worship (5:30 p.m. Soup)

Trinity

Sun., April 3- 10 a.m. Worship.; Wed., April 6- 3:10-4:30 p.m. Sticky Faith, noon & 6:15 p.m. Trinity Parish Lenten Worship (5:30 p.m. Soup); .

FOUR-POINT LUTHERAN PARISH

David Sorenson, pastor, 654-7798

Sun., April 3- 9 a.m. Brush Creek Worship; 10 a.m. Brush Creek SS; 10 a.m. Portland Faith in Action; 11 a.m. Portland Worship. Wed., April 6- 5:30 p.m. Confirmation Class at Brush Creek; 7 p.m Brush Creek Lenten Service.

TRI-PARISH Rev. Michael Klos

608-654-5654

St. Mary’s Ridge Sun.- 8 a.m. Mass; 11 a.m. Latin Mass.

St. Augustine’s, Norwalk Sat.- 6 p.m. Mass.

Sacred Heart Sat.- 4 p.m. Mass.

Sun.- 10 a.m. Mass.

Chaseburg Area

MIDDLE COON VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH Chaseburg, Pastor Meg Eiben Hoversten, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship; 10:15 a.m. SS.

ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH Hamburg — Chaseburg, Steven Oldre, Pastor

Sun.- 8:30 a.m. Hamburg Worship. Sun.- 10 a.m. Chaseburg Worship.

Coon Valley Area

COON VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH Pastor Julie Wollman, 1005 Central Ave., Coon Valley, Sun.- 8 & 10:30 a.m. Worship; 9 a.m. SS.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church Fr. Matt Marshall, 900 Central Ave., Coon Valley, 452-3841 Sat.- 4 p.m. Mass. Sun.- 8 a.m. Mass. Tues.- 6 p.m. Mass. Thurs.- 8 a.m. Mass.

De Soto Area

DE SOTO LUTHERAN CHURCH Lori Kleppe, pastor, 815 N. Main St., De Soto, Sun.- 10:30 a.m. Worship.

Ferryville Area

FREEMAN LUTHERAN CHURCH Lori Kleppe, pastor, 60308 Hwy. B, Ferryville, Sun.- 8:30 a.m. Worship.

Gays mills

BMZ CHURCH REGIONAL CHURCH Pastor Stan Pegram; Site Leader Wayne Goplin, 608-375-4565, Gays Mills Campus, 305 S. Rebecca Street, Gays Mills, Sun.- 9:15 a.m., North Clayton Campus, 42135 Hwy. X, rural Soldiers Grove, Sun.- 10:30 a.m., Soldiers Grove Campus, 210 Pine St., Soldiers Grove, Sun.- at 8:15 a.m.

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH 520 Orin St., Rev. Adam Becker, Sun.- 10:30 a.m. Worship and SS.

QUAKER WORSHIP GROUP

(Religious Society of Friends), public library, Gays Mills, 735-4821, Sun.- 11 a.m. Worship; Children’s Classes.

GAYS MILLS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 305 S. Rebecca St., Pastor Tom Tarver, Sun.- 9:45 a.m. Worship. Wed.- 4 p.m. SS.

ST. MARY’S CATHOLIC CHURCH 115 School St. Fr. Zacharie Beya, Sat.- 5 p.m. Worship.

Hillsboro

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH 602 High Ave., Hillsboro, Rev. Issac Fleming, Pastor, 489-2492, Sun.- 9:15 a.m. Family Worship Service; 10:30 a.m. Church School For All Ages.

LIGHTHOUSE BAPTIST CHURCH 835 Prairie Ave., Hillsboro, Kevin H. Lawver, Pastor, 489-3378 Sun.- 9:30 a.m. SS; 10:30 a.m. Morning Service; 1 p.m. Afternoon Service.

La Farge Area

DELL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH E11196 E. Bloomingdale Rd., Westby, 625-4563, Pastor Jorge Ochoa, Sun.- 10:15 a.m. YG; 10:30 a.m. Worship; 10:45 a.m. SS.

FREE METHODIST CHURCH 214 S. Cherry St., La Farge, 608-625-6264, Mark Phillips, Pastor, Sun.- 10 a.m. Family Worship. Wed.- 6 p.m. Youth Meetings.

LA FARGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

212 Penn St., La Farge, 625-4563, Pastor Jorge Ochoa, Sun.- 8 a.m. Worship; 8:15 a.m. SS; 6 p.m. YG.

Mt. Sterling Area

MT. STERLING LUTHERAN CHURCH600 Division St., Mt. Sterling,

608-734-3505

UTICA LUTHERAN CHURCH

14974 State Hwy. 27, Ferryville, (2 miles north of Mt. Sterling), 608-734-3051, Pastor Nile Sandeen, Sun.- 9:30 a.m. Mt. Sterling Worship.

Ontario

MT. PISGAH WESLEYAN CHURCH E13198 Pisgah Rd., Ontario, 608-337-4783, Pastor Nate Pyykkonen, Sun.- 10 a.m. Traditional Song Service; 10:30 a.m. Sermon; 11 a.m. Contemporary Song Service. Wed.- 5:45 p.m. Royal Rangers; 6 p.m. Kids Kraze; 6 p.m. Youth at Grace Community Church, Ontario. Thurs. (1st & 3rd)- 6:30 p.m. Women’s Bible Study.

Readstown

PEACE LUTHERAN CHURCH 112 E. Center St., Readstown, 629-5615, Pastor Chuck Miller, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship, SS & Confirmation.

CHURCH OF CHRIST Lance Lorenz Minister, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Bible School.

MAIBEN STREET MEETING HALL Sun.- 7:30 p.m. High School Area Youth.

Soldiers Grove Area

SUGAR GROVE CHURCH OF CHRIST5 mi. east of Readstown on Hwy. 14, S8365 Church Rd., Soldiers Grove, Peter Eggebrecht, Minister, 608-383-1071, Sun.- 10 a.m. SS; 11 a.m. Worship.

CHURCH OF CHRIST Rt. 2, Soldiers Grove Corner of Cty. Trunk C & Railway Ave., Lance Lorenz, Minister 624-5490, Sun.- 9:30 a.m. SS; 10:30 a.m. Worship.

FAITH COMMUNITY CHURCH American Legion Hall, 103 Legion Dr., Soldiers Grove, 624-3469, Sun.- 10 a.m. Worship.

KICKAPOO UNITED LUTHERAN CHURCH S8398A Cty. Hwy. J, Soldiers Grove, 624-5212, Pastor Chuck Miller, Sun.- 10:30 a.m. Worship.

OUR SAVIORS LUTHERAN CHURCH 303 Church St., 624-5754, Pastor Carrie Anderson, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship.

ST. PHILLIP’S CATHOLIC CHURCH 42668 Church Rd., Soldiers Grove, Fr. Zacharie Beya, Sun.- 10:30 a.m. Worship.

Stoddard Area

LOWER COON VALLEY LUTHERAN CHURCH ELCA, S1801 N. Stoddard Rd., Stoddard, Rev. Donald Fox, Pastor, 608-769-0112, Sun.- 9 a.m. SS; 10: 15 a.m. Worship.

ST. LUKE’S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (IND), 219 Oak St., Stoddard, Robert Dommer, Pastor, 608-457-2131, Sun.- 8:30 a.m. Worship; 9:30 a.m. SS.

ST. MATTHEW’S LUTHERAN CHURCH303 N. Main St., Stoddard, Silas Schmitzer, Pastor, 457-2711 & 608-304-9265, Sun.- 9 a.m. Divine Worship; 10:15 a.m. SS. Thurs.- 7 p.m. Divine Worship.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 900 Broadway St., Stoddard, Pastor Banze Kyabuntu Wa Kiluba, 457-2706, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship & SS.

Viola Area

RIVER OF LIFE CHURCH

106 W. Wisconsin St., Viola, Pastor John Gannon, 627-1080

Sun.- 10 a.m. SS & Worship for All Ages.

Wed.- 6:30 p.m. Bible Teaching/Prayer.

VIOLA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Pastor Lorri McGranahan, 627-1910 — HA, Sun.- 9 a.m. SS; 10 a.m. Worship. Wed.- 6 p.m. Youth Group.

Viroqua Area

ANNUNCIATION OF THE BLESSED VIRGIN MARY(ST. MARY)

400 Congress, Viroqua, Fr. Matt Marshall, 637-7711, Sat.- 6:30 p.m. Mass; Sun.- 10:30 a.m. Mass; Wed.- 6:30 p.m. Mass; Fri.- 8 a.m. Mass.

ASSEMBLY OF GOD CHURCH

201 West Broadway, Viroqua, Pastor Dave Allen, 637-3089 — HA, Sun.- 10 a.m. Wed.- 6 p.m. Midweek Classes.

BAD AXE INDEPENDENT LUTHERAN CHURCH S5755B Cty. Rd. N, Viroqua, Don Greven, Pastor, 637-6692 — HA, Sun.- 9 a.m. SS; 10:30 a.m.; Wed.- 7 p.m. Midweek Bible Study Via Zoom.

BELIEVER’S FELLOWSHIP CHURCH 804 S. Main St., Viroqua Craig Skrede, Pastor, 637-2607, Sun.- 10 a.m. Worship & Children’s Church. Wed.- 7 p.m. Evening Service.

BETHANY LUTHERAN CHURCH Cty. B to Vernon Cty. Park Rd., Esofea, Sun.- 11 a.m. Worship

BETHEL HOME

Chaplain Trever Skrede

Sun.- 12:45 p.m. Worship at Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock; 1:30 p.m. Worship at Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield.

BETHEL LUTHERAN CHURCH Intersection of Cty. B & Cty. Y, Viroqua, 634-4808, Sun.- 8:30 a.m.

BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH 700 E. Decker St., Viroqua, Pastor Matthew Weber, 637-7984, Sun.- 10 a.m. SS; 11 a.m. & 7 p.m. Worship. Wed. 7 p.m. Worship.

THE CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY (MOVEMENT FOR RELIGIOUS RENEWAL)

Viroqua Congregation, 321 E. Decker, Viroqua, Sun.- 10 a.m. Children’s Story, Service; 11 a.m. Act of Consecration (Communion Service).

CHURCH OF CHRIST 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua, Senior Minister Andrew Pratt, 637-3549 — HA, Sun.- 10:15 a.m. Worship; 9 a.m. SS For All Ages. Wed.- 6:30 p.m. Classes.

THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER DAY SAINTS 100 E. Maple St., Viroqua, 637-2907, Branch President: Robert Ghormley, Sun.- 10 a.m. Sacrament Meeting; 11:20 a.m. SS; 12:10 p.m. Priesthood Relief Society.

CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE 304 E. Broadway, Viroqua, Rev. Matt Angell, Sun.- 9:30 a.m. SS; 11 a.m. Worship. Thurs.- 1 p.m. Bible Study.

ENGLISH EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (Wisconsin Synod), 741 N. East Ave., Viroqua, Pastor Pastor Rob Williams, 608-637-2605, Sun.- 9:30 a.m. Worship.

FRANKLIN LUTHERAN CHURCH

S8148 Cty. Rd. J, Soldiers Grove, Pastor Jeanette Thorp, 624-5417, Sun.- 9 a.m. SS; 10 a.m. Worship.

GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH504 S. Main, Viroqua, 637-3978 — N — HA, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship.

GRACE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH915 County Hwy. B, Viroqua, Pastor Rich Maurer, 637-2264 — N, Sun.- 8:30 & 10:30 a.m. Worship.

IMMANUEL LUTHERAN CHURCH 1004 West Broadway, Viroqua, Pastor Michele Engh, 637-3983 — HA, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship.

LIBERTY POLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

ES6759 State Hwy. 27/82, Viroqua, Pastor Carter Jorgensen, 675-3630 — HA, Sun.- 9:15 a.m. Worship.

LIGHTHOUSE BAPTIST CHURCH

321 N. Rock Ave., Viroqua, Chad Wagner, Pastor, 637-8081, Sun.- 9 a.m. SS; 10 a.m. Worship; 10 a.m. Children’s Worship.

LIVING FAITH CHURCH 209 Sands Rd., Viroqua, 637-7470, Pastor Dale Toltzman, Sun.- 9:15 a.m. SS; 10:30 a.m. Worship.

NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH 834 N. Main St., Viroqua, Pastor Paul Roberts, 638-0003, Sun.- 9 a.m. Adult SS; 10 a.m. Worship.

ONE SPIRIT RISING (Interfaith)

Sun.- 10:30 a.m. Service (1st & 3rd Sun. on Zoom)

REDEMPTION CHAPEL 3607 Duncan Lane, Viroqua, Pastor George “Skip” Shick, Sun.- 10 a.m. Worship

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH 221 S. Center, Viroqua, Pastor Erika Martinez-Flores, 637-3551 — HA, Sun.- 10:30 a.m.

VIROQUA QUAKERS 216 S. Rusk Ave., Viroqua, 634-2814, Sun.- 10 a.m. Singing; 11 a.m. Worship

WEST PRAIRIE LUTHERAN PARISH NORTH WEST PRAIRIE CHURCH ES4794 State Hwy. 82,

SOUTH WEST PRAIRIE CHURCH

S8466 Prairie Rd., 675-3426, Sun., April 3- 10 a.m. North West Prairie Worship w/Communion. Wed., April 6- 7 p.m. North West Prairie Lenten Service (6 p.m. Soup)

WILD PEACE SANGHA (Buddhist practice community), Room 103 Landmark Center, Jefferson Street Entrance, Viroqua, Frank Wildingway, Contact Person 637-8304, Sun.- 10-11 a.m.

ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH E4250 Hwy. 56, Viroqua, 689-2722, Sun.- 9:45 a.m. Worship

Westby Area

BETHESDA LUTHERAN BRETHREN CHURCH

210 West Park St., Westby Pastor Paul Tjelta, Sun.- 9:30 a.m. Worship; 10:40 a.m. SS.

GRACE AND TRUTH BIBLE CHAPEL 100 Norseland Court, Westby, (608) 633-2243, Sun.- 10:45 a.m.-noon Family Bible Hour & SS.

OUR SAVIOR’S LUTHERAN CHURCH 306 S. Main, Westby, The Rev. John Dumke, 634-4871, Sun.- 9:30 a.m. Worship.

SKOGDALEN LUTHERAN CHURCH Co. Trunk P, Timber Coulee, Westby, The Rev. John Dumke, 634-4871, Sun.- 10:30 a.m. Worship.

VANG LUTHERAN CHURCH Hwy. 14 & Vang Road, Pastor Alyssa Weaver,, 634-3412 — BF, Sun.- 10:15 a.m. Worship.

WESTBY-COON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH 500 S. Main St., Westby, Pastor Alyssa Weaver, 634-3412 — BF, Sun.- 9 a.m. Worship.

UNITED METHODIST CHURCH Retreat UMC- E3426 County Rd N, De Soto, Pastor Carter Jorgensen, 8 a.m. Worship.

New Hope UMC- E2290 Hwy. 82, De Soto, Pastor Carter Jorgensen, 10:30 a.m. Worship.

Faith UMC, S3297 Salem Ridge Rd., La Farge, Pastor Jorge Ochoa, Sun.- 9:15 a.m. Worship; 9:30 a.m. SS.

Westby UMC, Pastor Erika Martinez-Flores, 202 E. State St., Westby, 9 a.m. Worship.

